Credit transfers, banks and businesses are alarmed

The rule of the Sostegni ter decree which provides for the prohibition of multiple assignment of tax credits linked to building bonuses was published without any modification by the government chaired by Mario Draghi. A move that has a stone’s throw the business worldbut also banks and large public and private companies active in the sector, which are showing all their concern for the evolution of the situation.

Everyone expected corrective measures, given that several signals had been leaked in this sense. If only for the devastating effect that that sudden block may have on the entire sector. The reactions were not long in coming. A immediate response on a measure that has not yet been converted into law is a fairly unusual practice for the Italian Banking Association (ABI), which last week – on the morning of Friday 28 January 2022 – moved first.

Criticisms of the Sostegni ter decree: the words of the ABI president Giovanni Sabatini

The general director of ABI Giovanni Sabatini he thus expressed a feeling of “regret for the non-acceptance of the requests coming from the worlds of businesses and banks so that the measure of the anticipation of the superbonus can continue to express its positive effects on the economy, in full compliance with the law”.

Sabatini then added that “the strong constraints introduced by the Sostegni ter decree, even with substantially retroactive effects, also create uncertainty on the contracts already stipulated. The fight against illegality plays a fundamental role in banks which must always operate in compliance with stringent regulations, the proof of this is the tens of thousands of reports year of suspicious transactions “.

The allusion to the uncertainty of contracts already stipulated highlights the fact that it is not enough to provide for a transitional period to resell what has already been purchased (moreover, a period of only 10 days was granted, rejecting any request to extend that window). The law risks calling into question the operations already made opening disputes. And again: the reference to “retroactive effects” highlights the strong doubts about constitutional legitimacy a law that modifies contractual relationships and commitments already undertaken.

Criticism of the Sostegni ter decree: even entrepreneurs protest

Also the National Association of building contractors (Reeds) could not hide the amazement. “It is regrettable to see that a provision has been included in a decree called ‘support’ which has nothing to do with both businesses and citizens” commented Gabriele Buia, president of Ance.

“Despite the protests of a large part of the economic world – continued Buia – and the proposals on the table of alternative solutions which we first suggested, the government decided not to listen to anyone, thus effectively placing a mortgage on Superbonus construction sites“. Buia concluded the speech by making a desperate “appeal to Parliament to correct this flaw as soon as possible”.

But it is politics itself that does not find peace on the issue. “We are amazed and disappointed by the government that released the Sostegni ter decree with the rule that stops the assignment of credit ”declared Marina Nardi, president of Productive Activities Commission of the Chamber. “Unfortunately, this time Mario Draghi’s executive is deaf to the requests that are not only of the commission that I chair, but of many families and many Italian companies”.