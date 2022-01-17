credits finished online, we know all those who worked on it – Nerd4.life

THE credits of the highly anticipated Elden Ringthe new game from FromSoftware, are over online. If we want, we can know in advance the names of all those who worked on the game. If you are curious, check out the video below. Attention, however, to potential advances, especially those derived from the reading of the voice actors of the various characters.

Note that the credits also contain some funny jokes. For example, director Miyazaki also appears as “Miyazaka”. This is not an error, but a reference to promotional material, later withdrawn, in which his name was precisely spelled incorrectly.

For the rest of the credits there is not much more to say, apart from that they go on for more than six minutes (it’s not very strange these days). Of course, the name of is also shown GRR Martin as a co-author of the game world, but that was taken for granted. However, these are non-definitive credits, since there are placeholder sections and other TBDs. Nothing to worry about, since these are things that settle in a few minutes, but in the meantime it is right to notice them.

For the rest we remind you that the release date of Elden Ring has been set for February 25, 2022 on PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. The game has already been bookable for some time.