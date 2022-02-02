Credits from building bonuses, last call for sub-sale

Entered into force on 27 January 2022 (the day of the publication of the Sostegni ter decree in the Official Gazette), on prohibition of sub-assignment of the credits from building bonuses however, it has provided for a provision of a transitory nature to allow “a further transfer” to third parties for those “credits that as of February 7, 2022 have previously been the subject of one of the options referred to in paragraph 1 of article 121 of decree-law no. 34 of 2020 “.

What to do by 7 February

The transitional rule will certainly not remove sleep from the holders of those credits which, as of February 7, 2022, derive only from the option for the discount on the consideration (discount on the invoice) and which are still in the availability of the supplier. They, in fact, will not be able to hasten any practice as the standard will allow even after 7 February the possibility of a further transfer to third parties of the tax credit by any supplier that this credit has accrued against the discount on the invoice.

On the contrary, they will be instead complicated days for all holders of tax credits that they are still available to those who hold them, but for one reason previous sale of the credits themselves.

For the latter, in fact, the only possibility of escaping the credit monetization trap introduced by the new legislation appears to be entrusted to the transitional provisions, or by completing the further and latest electronic communication for the assignment of credit between Friday and next Monday.

And since the Inland Revenue has announced that only starting from February 4th the channel for the transmission of notices of options relating to building bonuses will be updated based on the changes introduced by the 2022 Budget law, from Friday 4th to Monday 7th February a considerable number of telematic transmissions will certainly concentrate on the Revenue platform, forcing many taxpayers (and, obviously, their professionals) to unexpectedly tax weekendin the hope that the foreseeable pressure on the servers of the Financial Administration does not turn into nervous stress generated by computer blocks or slow transmission.

Assignments of credits at risk of nullity

With the umpteenth stage in the stratification of anti-fraud provisions, the operational framework of building bonuses becomes increasingly problematic due to legislation that initially allowed substantially everything, without imposing a minimum of preventive control on multiple concessions and which, then , introduced strict control measures only when the judicial news began to make clear the existence of billionaire fraud.

In any case, those who have “in their stomach” credits to be monetized and for whom further transfer is no longer possible after 7 February, it will be better if they do not “book” a holiday on the snow for the next weekend but their accountant , as the legislator, in art. 28, paragraph 3, Legislative Decree no. 4/2022, stated an explicit declaration of invalidity of all sale contracts concluded in violation of the new regulations referred to by paragraph 1 of art. 121, Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 and / or the transitional provision referred to in paragraph 2 of art. 28, DL n. 4/2022.

Many operators in the sector have already denounced that the new constraints will have a very heavy impact on the work in progress, with the risk of creating thousands of contentious and the blocking of interventions already startedor the concrete risk that, in the end, the squeeze on fraud is paid by the honest taxpayer through the fault of the sinner.

