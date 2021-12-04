Credits on public health: the shadow of privatizations on Covid deaths and medical malpractice

Let’s talk about public health, the one that would have given us a hand during the pandemic to reduce the deaths, because many died in the initial phase of pandemic for lack of assistance, for lack of proximity and basic health care. The processes of privatization of health care moving forward rapidly

The famous PNRR sees health in the last place, 19 billion in 6 years, very few, certainly not up to the needs of healthcare restructuring which in 1980 had half a million beds, today has only more than 130,000. We had a single national health system that certainly needed to be made efficient but not divided into 21 health systems, one per region and even two in Trentino Aldo Adige.

A young pregnant woman is back in Sicily, in her homeland, she gave birth and asked for assistance in the nearest place, but she had to go 90 km away, to Patti, because the closest hospital unit had been canceled. The child did not make it and the newborn died.

This young woman would probably be with hers child if public health had been made efficient and effective. It is a bitter story but there are many in our country.

3 minutes with Marco Rizzo