Creed 3: Begin filming the sequel film with Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan was seen on the Atlanta set of Creed 3, ready to return as Adonis, and to direct the film.

The shooting of Creed 3 have begun, and Michael B. Jordan was seen on set ready to take on the role of Adonis. The photo showing Michael B. Jordan in Creed 3 was published in the Daily Mail, and revealed the start of production in Atlanta, Georgia.

The feature will be the first that Jordan will see not only as a protagonist, but also try his hand behind the camera as a director. It should also be the first film in the Rocky franchise that will not feature Sylvester Stallone and his Rocky.

Michael B. Jordan himself stated some time ago about Stallone’s absence from Creed 3:

Sly sure will let people know why he decided not to be there for Creed III, but there will always be a bit of Rocky in Adonis. But it’s also true that this is a Creed franchise, and we want to build a world that continues the story around the character, and moves forward. There will always be respect and a lot of love for what he has created, but at the same time we must carry on the universe of Adonis.

The screenplay for Creed 3 is the work of Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler, in the film we will find Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad as Bianca and Mary Anne.



