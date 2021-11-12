Creed 3, Michael B. Jordan flexes his muscles during training

Creed III should arrive in theaters next year starring Michael B. Jordan who is training hard for the occasion to return as Adonis “Donnie” Johnson.

Corey Calliet, the celebrity personal trainer, shared a video of Jordan’s workout on Instagram writing: “Director by day who builds a body by night! To get the big reward, it is necessary achieve a certain consistency… “, you can see the video at the bottom of the news.

Jordan will direct this third installment of the spin-off series of Rocky which will also see the return of Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad and the participation of Jonathan Majors. Instead, Sylvester Stallone will not return in Creed III.



“I think Sly made it known that he wasn’t coming back for this, but I think his essence and spirit … will always be there. a little bit of Rocky inside Adonis“Jordan told a IGN. “But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward. So, we always have respect and always a lot of love for what he has built, but we really want to push Adonis forward so I hope that you will love what I am thinking … what we are preparing. I think it will be something special“.



Creed (2015), was directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and the 2018 sequel, Creed II , saw Steven Caple Jr. in the control room, now it’s up to Jordan. “Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right”, he said. “Creed III is that moment – a moment in my life where I am become more sure of who I am, matured personally, grown professionally and learned from greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top-tier directors that I respect. All this sets the table for this moment. ” Creed III is expected to hit theaters on November 23, 2022.