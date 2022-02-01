Creed 3, Tessa Thompson celebrates the start of filming on the sequel

Filming of Creed 3, the retry comes from Tessa Thompson, protagonist of the new sequel alongside Michael B. Jordan, this time also director – newcomer – as well as main protagonist. To celebrate, the actress has published a series of on her social networks images from behind the scenes of the two previous films, gli spin-offs of 2015 and 2018 with which the Rocky saga continued.

The new chapter will be in theaters on November 25, 2022, release date in US theaters, to close the new trilogy, dedicated to the son of the beloved and disappeared Apollo after the six films of the main chronology dedicated to the Rocky Balboa of Sylvester Stallone. Which for the first time will not be in a movie of the franchise, in any capacity.

Tessa Thompson, on the other hand, will reprise the role of Bianca Taylor, the aspiring musician suffering from a progressive hearing loss linked to Adonis “Donnie” Creed and with him the parent of the child, born deaf. This is also why we see it pregnant on the set from Creed II, among the photos in the gallery that follows with the backstage photo of the two previous spin-offs and related to some of the moments that the actress keeps as dearest.

The production of Creed III began in January, as confirmed by sightings of Jordan himself on the set of Atlanta, Georgia. Unfortunately, it is still too early to have any indication of the plot and story that we will see on the screen. We hope to be able to count on Thompson’s next photos …