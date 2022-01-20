Creed 3, the Rocky franchise continues with the first photo from the set! Will Stallone be there too?

Michael B Jordan trained hard for Creed 3, the new movie from the Rocky Balboa franchise of which he will also take the reins in the role of director, and now that everything is ready for the start of shooting, the star has been immortalized in the first photo from the set.

The production of Creed 3 is therefore finally at the starting line in the city of Atlanta, in Georgia, and the first photos from the set were published online in these: in the shots, published by the Daily Mail, you can see star Michael B. Jordan back in tracksuit, ready to step into the ring for the third time.

The Black Panther star, following in the footsteps of Sylvester Stallone, in addition to covering the role of the protagonist of the third episode of the Adonis Creed saga, he will also move behind the camera to take care of the direction: the move will represent a debut for Michael B. Jordan, who will be the third director of the trilogy Creed after Ryan Coogler (Creed) and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II). “I think it was one of those decisions that when they come to your mind make you feel comfortable,” the Late Show star previously said about the choice of making his directorial debut with such an eagerly awaited film. “I knew it was going to be a risk, but I’m super excited to challenge myself behind the camera. Thanks to the first two films I got a very strong idea of ​​the story I wanted to tell, and according to Ryan I’m ready to try!“

Obviously the question everyone asks is: Will Rocky be back too? Sylvester Stallone clarified this last year, and Michael B Jordan also commented: “I think Sly has already let everyone know that he won’t be back for this new episode, but in a way Rocky will be there: his essence and spirit will be with us, there will always be a little bit of Rocky in Adonis.“.

