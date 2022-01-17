Creed 3: when it comes out and plot

Creed 3 is the new chapter in the Rocky Balboa spin-off saga, created by Sylvester Stallone, who announced his farewell to the franchise with Michael B. Jordan. The actor will make his directorial debut at the helm of this film.

Here’s everything we know about Creed 3, the new chapter in the saga of Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis. Let’s find out what we know about the plot of the film, which is largely kept secret, and the release date in theaters.

Creed 3, what do we know

As mentioned, Sylvester Stallone has announced that he will not return to play the role of Rocky Balboa, at least not in this franchise. Alongside Adonis, aka Michel B. Jordan, there will be Tessa Thompson, who will again play Bianca, wife of the protagonist. Once again we will see Phylicia Rashad as Adonis’ adoptive mother. The entry into the cast was also announced Jonathan Majors, whose character is still shrouded in mystery. But we know that he will be the antagonist.

We have no great information on the plot, which remains secret. There are so many questions fans hope to be answered. Adonis and Bianca have to adjust to their new life in Los Angeles. Something far from simple, especially since their jobs take up most of their time. The protagonist will also have to deal with fatherhood, having grown up without a father and now not having the guidance of Rocky by his side.

Creed 3, when it comes out

In addition to having long ago announced the choice to give the director’s chair to Michael B. Jordan, the production also revealed its intention to launch Creed 3 in theaters over Thanksgiving weekend 2022. The release date to be marked on the calendar is therefore November 23, 2022. An official trailer is therefore expected to be released between the end of January and February. Something that can offer a glimpse into the plot of the film. Fans really want to throw themselves back into this world, to the point of developing some fan trailers on YouTube. Their curiosity will soon be satisfied.

