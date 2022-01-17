“Creed II” Monday, January 17, 2022

is a 2018 film directed by Steven Caple Jr .. The film, starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, is the sequel to the 2015 film, a spin-off of the Rocky Balboa saga, and incorporates some of the characters and events of(1985).Adonis Creed, son of the famous champion Apollo Creed, is a professional boxer trained by the historical rival and friend of his father, Rocky Balboa, always present at the corner of the ring at every match of his client. Adonis continues his climb towards the world title and at the first opportunity, thanks to his technique and speed, he immediately wins the World Heavyweight Champion belt. At the same time, in Ukraine, another boxer stands out for the matches he won: he is Viktor Drago, son of the Russian boxer Ivan Drago, defeated by Rocky in a historic match 30 years earlier and who killed Apollo Creed in an exhibition match. A US prosecutor notes the potential of the Russian Viktor, and senses the possibility of organizing and witnessing what would be a natural challenge for the circus, a match for the world heavyweight title between Adonis and Viktor, that is. Meanwhile, Adonis, a fresh world champion, seeks advice from what he affectionately calls “uncle” Rocky to ask his girlfriend Bianca to marry him. She is a singer with advanced hearing problems, in fact she can only hear with the help of special hearing aids. Creed manages to find the courage and the words to ask her to take the plunge, and Bianca accepts with joy. Ivan Drago and his son Viktor arrive in Philadelphia, Rocky’s hometown, and thanks to the American attorney they begin to use the media to provoke Adonis Creed, with the aim of organizing a match for the title immediately. Meanwhile, Ivan visits Rocky in his restaurant: the Russian tells him that after the defeat he lost everything: his job, respect for his people and even his wife, and was therefore forced to move to Ukraine. But he has a son, and fate wants him to meet Creed. In a club, seeing on television images of the past where his father Apollo is massacred by Ivan Drago and of Rocky’s subsequent victorious encounter with the Russian, Adonis is convinced to accept the challenge, because he wants to avenge his deceased father. He immediately communicates his decision to Rocky, who tries to make him desist from the idea for fear that the boy will face the same fate as Apollo, but without succeeding in the intent. Then Balboa firmly communicates to Adonis that this time he has to go on his own, that he will not train him and will not be present in his corner. Creed, however, is determined and obstinate in carrying out his decision, looking for someone else to be trained and followed: he then turns to the son of Tony Evers, historical coach of his father Apollo and later of Rocky himself. Adonis decides to communicate his decision also to Mary Anne, Apollo’s widow and her adoptive mother: with difficulty he searches for the right words to let her know, but she first notices that Bianca looks different and realizes that the girl is pregnant. After the initial perplexity, the pregnancy test confirms that Bianca is expecting a baby and this leaves many doubts and fears, as there is the possibility that the future unborn child will be born with hearing impairment like the mother, since it could be a hereditary disorder. The day of the meeting arrives: Rocky follows him from his restaurant’s TV. Viktor Drago is devastating for Adonis: he literally demolishes the champion by knocking him down multiple times and breaking his ribs as well. However, the Russian makes a serious mistake: in fact, he throws the punch of the final KO while Creed is kneeling, stunned. He is then disqualified, and Adonis thus retains the title. Creed leaves the ring unconscious and wakes up in the hospital. Rocky goes to see him, but he is hunted badly and, understanding the boy’s rage, he goes away saying that he is sorry. Months pass, during which Creed undergoes a long physical rehabilitation but, while his body heals, his mind remains traumatized. Meanwhile, Bianca carries the pregnancy to term and gives birth to a baby girl, Amara, who, from the first checks, appears to have the same hearing problem as her mother. Overwhelmed by all these thoughts and problems, Adonis is no longer even able to enter the gym to train, risking, after his long inactivity, to lose the title of champion if he does not immediately make a match to defend him. Viktor and Ivan Drago continue, through the media, to say they want to repeat the match because, despite Viktor having been disqualified, in reality the Russian had clearly won on points, if not almost by KO. One night Creed stays home alone with his little girl and, unable to make her stop crying, goes out and goes with her to the gym. There he reconnects with the bag and unleashes all his frustration and anger by throwing a series of punches at it. So he decides to accept the new challenge launched by Viktor Drago. Meanwhile, Adonis’s mother had written a letter to Rocky, asking him to help her son. Balboa does not hesitate and is found at Creed’s house upon his return; they clear up and together they decide to face the Russian. This time Rocky will be by his side, but he asks Adonis for a radical change in mentality and in the way of training. This time the match will be in Russia and, in order not to risk ending the last round with a points decision by a Russian referee, it is necessary to defeat Viktor before the end of the match by KO. Meanwhile, in Russia, Viktor Drago and his father are welcomed back as triumphant and during a dinner with the top management, Ivan meets his ex-wife. Viktor, disgusted by his mother’s behavior towards him and his father, urges Ivan to leave the table with him, since they are the same people who drove him out of the country years earlier. Ivan reiterates to his son that he had lost and therefore he deserved it because he dishonored the country, while Viktor will win. To prepare for the rematch, Balboa takes Creed to a desert area to train, where the boxers who must meet go. The preparation this time is completely different: no gym, but more running, endurance, close encounters, increased strength and the ability to collect and bear pain. The training is exhausting, but Adonis arrives on the day of the match in perfect shape, both physically and mentally. This time he found the real reason to fight: not out of anger, not out of revenge, simply for himself. From the very first bars of the match it is clear that this time it will not be so simple for Viktor: Creed is fast and powerful, but he takes the devastating punches of the Russian very well. Despite the initial balance, Drago begins to take over and knocks Creed out, but he gets up immediately. Between rounds, Ivan tells his son to break Adonis’s ribs again. Once the match resumes, Viktor follows his father’s advice by delivering deadly blows to the side of Adonis, who falls to the mat again with excruciating pain. But this time the motivation gives new energy to Creed who gets up, turns the situation around and puts down the Russian. Ivan’s ex-wife, Viktor’s mother, is present in the audience since the beginning of the match but, seeing that her son is giving up and his defeat is now a foregone conclusion, he leaves the match before the end, leaving the chair empty. In the meantime, Drago recovers and starts fighting again, but by now Creed has taken the reins of the match and manages, with a combination of very powerful blows, to send the Russian back to the ground. Viktor tries to get up again but, realizing that his mother is gone, he loses the last stimuli and the last possible motivation to get up again. Despite this he gets up, but continues to take blows from Creed and, to save his son’s life, Ivan throws in the towel from the corner; even though Viktor feels ashamed, his father reassures him by telling him that it’s okay and the two embrace. Creed reconfirms world heavyweight champion. Rocky just has to stand on the sidelines and leave the glory to Adonis, telling him it’s his time. After a few days, Ivan and Viktor train together showing a real bond; Adonis goes for the first time to the tomb of his father Apollo to greet him and introduce him to Bianca and little Amara; Rocky finds the courage, after years of silence, to go knock on his son Robert's door, above all to meet Logan, the grandson he has never seen, and hug his son again.