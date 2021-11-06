Creed II: the thrill of finding Creed and Drago lined up in the ring against each other

Three years after the first chapter of the saga, Creed, spin off heir of the timeless Rocky, Creed II, streaming on Netflix together with the first chapter, it brings back Adonis Creed (an extraordinary one Michael B. Jordan).

Son and art student, now heavyweight champion, the young man finds himself, in spite of himself, having to face a fearsome opponent, coming from his father’s past: Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu).

Creed II resumes the threads of the speech from where the first chapter left them and carries them on enriching the story of the protagonist and all those who gravitate around him, starting from the famous coach, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone, never as good as on this occasion) up to the mother of Adonis and wife of Apollo Creed (Phylicia Rashad).

Creed II | The weight of a life through the female gaze

With a few taps, the multi-handed script – in the middle there are also those of Stallone himself and you can hear – manages to grasp and render nuances not so trivial, nor underestimable. Here then emerges the weight of a life as a professional boxer through the eyes of the women who are always by their side. The burden of responsibility and pride that often forces you not to give up and to risk more than you should just to prove something to yourself rather than to others.

In the relationship between Rocky and Adonis it is evident how indispensable one is for the other, having gone to fill spaces left empty by the events of life.

No twist but a lot of exploited potential

And precisely with this in mind final reunions take on a particular value. As if both had completed a path of fundamental growth, awareness and acceptance with a view to a peaceful existence. Similarly, the relationship between Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and his son Viktor, victims of a society (and a woman) that has turned its back on them, modeling them in the hardest and most relentless way possible.

There are no twists, no upheavals in the course of the narrative, everything appears quite obvious. To do of Creed II a great entertainment product are various elements. First of all, a captivating direction (Steven Caple Jr.), capable of capturing the most significant moments and expressions. So a precise photograph in immortalizing and identifying the places through specific colors, a good cast where old acquaintances are found and a soundtrack that galvanizes from the first to the last minute.

