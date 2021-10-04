Creed II, Tv8 / Sylvester Stallone returns to star in a Rocky spinoff

Creed II, film directed by Ryan Clooger

Creed II is a 2015 drama that goes broadcast starting at 9.30pm from today, 4 October, on Tv8. For private TV this is a great opportunity since this is a very first free-to-air TV. Directed by Ryan Clooger, the cast includes: Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Philicia Rashad. The film is a spin-off of the films dedicated to Rochy Balboa and the story takes place about 9 years after the events that saw the boxer as protagonist. Surely it is a pleasant film even if the emotions of the past are long gone in the memories. However, we must not fall into the error of making a comparison with previous films.

Creed II, the plot

The film Creed II focuses on the story of the young Adonis Johnson, who is none other than the illegitimate son of Rocky’s former rival, Apollo Creed. The young man who was orphaned is entrusted to the care of his father’s second wife who lovingly welcomes him to his home in California and treats him like a son. The boy, having grown up, longs to become a boxer like his father and to meet the legendary Rochy Balboa.

His talent is immediately put to the test through some meetings, but to make the leap in quality he decides to move to Philadelphia. Adonis is opposed by his mother who has the strong fear that the boy may have the same fate as his father, but the boy is stubborn and decides to continue on his way. When he arrives in town, he goes to Rochy’s restaurant and expressly asks him to be able to be trained by him, causing the ex-boxer to reject him outright. Things change in the face of Adonis’ real talent and the memory of his old friend.

The boy’s great mastery of the ring is evident and the closeness of a young singer with whom he falls in love, stimulates him to do better and better. Unfortunately, things change when we learn about the true identity of the boy, who begins to be judged as a small media phenomenon, even if his skill is beyond question. The drama is around the corner as Balboa discovers he has serious health problems, but the boxer and coach who have now forged a strong bond, support each other and prove to everyone that they were born to fight.

Video, the trailer for the film “Creed II”

