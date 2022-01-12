In 2015 the Rocky Balboa saga saw the debut of the first spin-off, Creed – Born to fight. The new protagonist is Michael B. Jordan, who plays Adonis Johnson, son of Apollo Creed.

What are the locations of Creed – Born to Fight? Here’s where the spin-off starring Michael B. Jordan was shot. Let’s go to the discovery of the places where Apollo’s son trained with the former Italian stallion.

Creed plot and cast

Adonis Jonson is the illegitimate son of the champion Apollo Creed, who died at the hands of Ivan Drago. He has always felt enormous anger inside himself and that doesn’t change even after being adopted by Mary Anne, his father’s second wife. He grows up like a Creed but feels the weight of that surname, which he prefers not to use.

Get into the ring for clandestine or minor meetings, and then meet the legend Rocky Balboa. He manages to convince him to train him and in no time at all his name does the rest. The chance comes to face heavyweight champion Ricky Conlan, putting himself to the test in the spotlight.

In this tortuous path he will have at his side Bianca, a promising singer with whom he falls madly in love. However, she too has a difficult past and it will not be easy to be able to trust.

here is the cast of Creed:

Michael B. Jordan: Adonis “Donnie” Johnson

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Rocky Balboa

Tessa Thompson: Bianca Taylor

Phylicia Rashād: Mary Anne Creed

Tony Bellew: Ricky Conlan

Graham McTavish: Tommy Holiday

Wood Harris: Tony “Little Duke” Evers

Andre Ward: Danny “Stuntman” Wheeler

Creed where it was filmed

Most of the filming of Creed – Born to Fight took place in the city of Philadelphia. Adonis needs to train hard, like he never has before. Rocky Balboa trains him with dated but effective techniques, without the use of machinery. All he has on his side is experience and he intends to give it to his best friend’s son.

Training takes place at the Delphi Boxing Academy. This is a real gymnasium located in the Port Richmond neighborhood in the north of the city. This was chosen because it plays a key role in the history of American independence.

We see Adriana’s Restaurant in the film, which is actually the Victor Café, transformed for the film. Furthermore, the historic staircase of the Philadelphia Museum of Art could not be missed.

Here are the location of Creed:

Match between Creed and Conlan : was shot at Everton’s stadium, Goodison Park. In the background you can see the home fans, who have come for a match against West Bromwich

: was shot at Everton’s stadium, Goodison Park. In the background you can see the home fans, who have come for a match against West Bromwich Work out : The first part of Creed’s training takes place in the Front Street Gym

: The first part of Creed’s training takes place in the Front Street Gym Concert : Bianca performs at one of the most famous concert venues in Philadelphia: The Electric Factory

: Bianca performs at one of the most famous concert venues in Philadelphia: The Electric Factory First date: the first evening that Adonis and Bianca spend together takes place at Max’s Steaks

Creedo 3 when it comes out

We have very little information on Creed 3, the new chapter in the spin-off of the Rocky Balboa saga. Sylvester Stallone has already announced his farewell to the franchise. The actor, screenwriter, producer and director has taken a step back to devote himself to something else. His character served as a bridge but now it’s time for Michael B. Jordan to officially take over the reins of the project.

The actor will make his directorial debut with this film. But when will Creed 3 be released? We already know that MGM will release the film over the Thanksgiving weekend. This means that Creed 3 will be released on November 26, 2022.

