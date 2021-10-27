Creep for crypto, Bitcoin under $ 60,000. But Shiba Inu hits the top





Sharp slowdown for Bitcoin, which drops 5% in the last 24 hours and falls below the threshold of $ 60,000 for the first time since October 14, with a value of $ 59,081. Many other major cryptocurrencies also drop: Ethereum loses 4.45% and comes below the $ 4,000 support, Binance Coin is down 5.98%. For Cardano the correction is instead equal to 8.42%.

According to some analysts, this is a physiological market correction for Bitcoin after the all-time high reached last week at $ 67,680, following the announcement of the first ETF linked to the digital currency on the New York Stock Exchange. Very high levels that led to an increase in sales and, consequently, to the decline that analysts expected, especially after the last hike last Monday did not manage to exceed $ 63,000. While experts do not believe that this correction will affect the broader upward trend for the virtual currency (some believe it is traveling towards $ 100,000), on the other hand, it is impossible not to notice, as stated by Walid Koudmani of Xtb. , that “Bitcoin’s performance continues to be crucial for the entire crypto market: any significant move by the major currency will be repeated, amplified, for all others”.

Loading... Advertisements

Instead, opposite trends for the two cryptocurrencies born as a joke. Dogecoin loses 11%, the most important decline among the top ten virtual coins by capitalization, while it reaches historic highs Shiba Inu, which gains 24%: to push it, the petition with which 300,000 Robinhood users have asked the platform of online trading to support the currency. The combined capitalization of Shiba Inu is now $ 23.1 billion, the eleventh among cryptocurrencies. (All rights reserved)



