creepy, how many kilos of food you ate – Libero Quotidiano





He ate 6 kilos of food and for this reason he is no longer a welcome customer: a Chinese youtuber, in art Mr Kang, was blacklisted at an all you can eat restaurant for eating too much. He told it himself during an interview with the Chinese TV channel Hunan TV. The place he was literally banned from is called Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet and he is in Changsha, China.





According to the reconstruction of the Bbc, man has consumed 2 pounds of pork skewers during his first meal. Then, probably still hungry, he went back to the restaurant and ate well 4 kilos of prawns. Mr Kang commented on the story saying that the restaurant is “discriminatory“towards people who can eat a lot:” I can do it. Is it a fault? And then I didn’t waste the food. “The owner of the restaurant, however, refused to hear reasons and indeed accused the youtuber of having hiding food in clothes pockets.





“Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan – explained the owner -. Even when he drinks soy milk, he consumes 20 or 30 bottles. When eating pork skewers, eat up the entire tray. And for the shrimp, people usually use tongs to pick them up, while Mr. Kang takes the whole tray with him. “The story has now gone viral: some have taken it out on the club, saying it shouldn’t be called ‘all you can eat’ if he can’t afford it; while others said they were sorry for the restaurant owner.



