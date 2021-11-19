World

creepy, how many kilos of food you ate – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read


He ate 6 kilos of food and for this reason he is no longer a welcome customer: a Chinese youtuber, in art Mr Kang, was blacklisted at an all you can eat restaurant for eating too much. He told it himself during an interview with the Chinese TV channel Hunan TV. The place he was literally banned from is called Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet and he is in Changsha, China.

Brain, cognitive decline and dementia - these are the food that damages the mind

According to the reconstruction of the Bbc, man has consumed 2 pounds of pork skewers during his first meal. Then, probably still hungry, he went back to the restaurant and ate well 4 kilos of prawns. Mr Kang commented on the story saying that the restaurant is “discriminatory“towards people who can eat a lot:” I can do it. Is it a fault? And then I didn’t waste the food. “The owner of the restaurant, however, refused to hear reasons and indeed accused the youtuber of having hiding food in clothes pockets.

French fries healthier than olive oil: French shame with the EU hand, slap Italy

“Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan – explained the owner -. Even when he drinks soy milk, he consumes 20 or 30 bottles. When eating pork skewers, eat up the entire tray. And for the shrimp, people usually use tongs to pick them up, while Mr. Kang takes the whole tray with him. “The story has now gone viral: some have taken it out on the club, saying it shouldn’t be called ‘all you can eat’ if he can’t afford it; while others said they were sorry for the restaurant owner.

Taleggio, high listeria risk: stop from the ministry, the famous product to avoid | Look

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The scratch phobia and other crusades we deserve

2 weeks ago

US elections, slap in the face of Biden in Virginia. In New York mayor, former African American agent

2 weeks ago

“Business investments come only with clear criteria” – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

The baby delivered to the US in the chaos of Kabul has disappeared

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button