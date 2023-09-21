Creepy TikTok of a girl with millions of lice

Tiktok users have made the video of one viral The girl who had millions of lice and nits On your scalp and hair. Given the seriousness of her case, the little girl’s family decided to take her to a child care professional to have all the parasites removed from her head, a fact that then became possible. four treatment sessions,

The specialist the family went to in Texas (USA) is TikToker Lice Angel (@liceangel), Also known as ‘The Lice Queen’, the case was to be documented in five parts. The videos as a whole are more than 13 million views On social networks, which has given rise to all kinds of comments about unpleasant images: “I had to stop looking at it”, “I don’t understand how they could get to that point”, “My head is spinning after seeing it.” It just itches,” or some users said, “Why didn’t you seek help earlier?”

@theliceangels part 1 from my live today. Millions of lice will be removed tomorrow

expert in hair care He began by bringing his camera close to the girl’s head so that the audience could see the millions of lice and nits that lived on her head: from the temples to the back of the neck, countless parasites swarming over its entire surface and hundreds of white dots . (The eggs) were shown stuck between the roots of the hair.

In the second part of the video, The Lice Angels show how with just one bar of the lice comb, they were able to remove hundreds of insects from wet hair in a difficult and delicate task, showing how water can remove gray hair. Had captured the tone. Due to lice. You can also see that the girl’s hair was already looking sticky due to the infection.

“I cried over this case of lice”

As revealed in this series tiktok, The girl was living with lice for many years in his head, resulting in a extreme case of pediculosis, The girl’s condition shocked the specialist so much that she even cried after seeing the problem and agreed to undergo treatment for free. The severity was such that he had to repeat the lice removal process four times.