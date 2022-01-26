Cremona, compact front in the Council: “Come back to Medicina dello Sport”

CREMONA – Full unanimity, in a perfect bipartisan spirit, on the agenda presented the day before yesterday and signed by all group leaders in the City Council – first signatory Riccardo Merli, a doctor – on the reopening of the Sports Medicine Center in Cremona. For too long, sportsmen and families have complained about the absence of a medical center of absolute importance (the space once occupied by Medicina dello Sport al Maggiore is now used for Covid tampons) and the compact stance of the City Council therefore gives voice to thousands of Cremonese.

City councilor Riccardo Merli, first signatory of the agenda calling for the reopening of a Sports Medicine center in Cremona

THE SPORTS INDEX

“Given that only in the Municipality of Cremona there are currently, registered in the public register of the Coni, 148 sports associations and clubs, that the city of Cremona, according to a recent ranking of «Il Sole – 24 Ore», is stable at the very first places in the national rankings as an index of sportsmanship, which in the territory of the province of Cremona, and in particular in 113 municipalities, are 635 sports clubs were present; that in the latest CONI census, in the province of Cremona, about 37,000 athletes are registered with sports federations and associated disciplines (without taking into account, therefore, amateur sport members); considering that it is in the absolute and primary interest of the health of all citizens who carry out competitive sports activities the obligation of a health certification of suitability is foreseen, which can only be issued by a specialist in Sports Medicine; also considering that for many months now, he has not been active at the Cremona Asst, the Center for Sports Medicine; that a letter with a request to meet on this issue, addressed in February 2021, by the Councilor for Sport of the Municipality of Cremona, to the General Management Asst did not receive an answer, that the same Department, on 28/10/2021, again requested a meeting request from the Asst General Management of Cremona and the Ats Val Padana General Management and, for information, the Regional Councilor for Welfare, Letizia Moratti, to the president Attilio Fontana, to the Regional Undersecretary for Sport, Antonio Rossi, the regional councilors, the Coni and the Cip Lombardia; that on 27 September, during the assembly of sports associations registered with the Consult Citizen of Sport, the urgent need to have certain answers regarding the future of the Sports Medicine Center, as an indispensable health center, has emerged; considering, finally, that sport represents, at every level and at every age, a great tool for the protection, prevention and promotion of the health of citizens, that after the pandemic crisis, the desirable resumption of sporting practice must find a prompt response from part of the public health service; that it is not possible to leave citizens and families in the need to face additional expenses to carry out, for a fee, sports medical certifications in private centers, all this having been stated and considered, the City Council fully adopts the above requests and criticalities exhibited ed commits the mayor and the junta to act as spokespersons for these requests at the Ats and Asst health institutions in Cremona, asking, forcefully, for the reopening of the Sports Medicine Center “.

One of the last staff of Sports Medicine in Cremona