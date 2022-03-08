Cremonese, the DS Giacchetta: “Gaetano the absolute protagonist, at the end of the season he will return to Naples. Here is in what role he performs best and on the possible confirmation …”

Football news. Simone Giacchettads of the Cremonesespoke live to our microphones during ‘Napoli 24 Live Football” broadcast on CalcioNapoli24 TV (296 Digital Terrestrial) from Monday to Friday (12-14). Here is what is highlighted:

“Spalletti is a seasoned technician and knows how to manage the pressures of an important square like Naples. The square dreams of the great goal and it is right that it should be, but it remains a humoral square like all those so hot. It is normal that the ups and downs do not they help, but the Azzurri have the strength to get out of it and fight all the way for the Scudetto. This year the one who has the strongest squad will not win, but who will make less mistakes from here to the end. So I believe that Napoli can stay in the running until the end”.

On the Cremonese: “I sincerely wish the boys the best successes. Some of these like Fagioli, Gaetano or Carnesecchi are real talents, with great skills not only technical but above all moral. We have the right mix between young and old, who have understood what kind of path to do. A journey that at this point should no longer be set limits “.

On the technical Pecchia: “Much of the excellent season is to be attributed to his work, to the style of play that involved all the boys. These young people play naturally because of the idea and the philosophy that brought the coach. With all these components we are doing a path that is making us protagonists, in the presence of clubs that have even more experienced players. ”