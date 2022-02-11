Cressida Dick, London Police Chief, will step down

Cressida Dick, who had been London Police Chief since 2017, has announced her resignation. The decision came after a series of scandals and after a public demonstration of mistrust by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

“Last week,” Khan said tonight, “I made it clear to the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police what is the extent of the change that I believe is urgent and necessary to rebuild the trust of Londoners in the police and to eradicate racism, sexism, homophobia, the bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exist within it. I am not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response ».

Khan added that when she received this communication, “Cressida Dick said she will step aside. It is clear that the only way to implement the required changes is to have a new leadership at the top of the metropolitan police ».

Dick has been the chief of police in London, Britain’s largest and most important police force, since 2017 – his mandate, which was due to end in April, had been extended until 2024.

In recent years, however, Dick had faced several scandals.

In March 2021, the murder of Sarah Everard by agent Wayne Couzens and the violent handling of the demonstrations and protests following the murder had generated much discussion about institutional misogyny within British law enforcement.

In recent weeks, an investigation had also revealed that for years about twenty officers from a police station had been exchanging racist, misogynistic and violent messages, in which they joked, among other things, about the death of black children and the Holocaust. and on raping or beating their female friends (some of these messages were also sent to some agents).

Dick had also been criticized for handling the investigation of parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence during the lockdown.

In the evening, Dick made it known that, to ensure stability during the transition, he will remain in his position until the person who will replace him is identified and chosen.