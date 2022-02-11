Cressida Dick, the first woman at the head of Scotland Yard- Corriere.it has been removed from office

from Luigi Ippolito

Forced to resign yesterday after London Mayor Sadiq Khan took away her trust: too many scandals, from Sarah Everard to racist messages on Whatsapp

The first woman in history at the head of Scotland Yard was forced to resign yesterday: Cressida Dick gave up the leadership of the famous London police after the mayor of the capital, Sadiq Khan, officially withdrew her trust.

Cressida Dick had long been in the crosshairs of criticism after a series of scandals involving Scotland Yard: from the murder of the young Sarah Everard

by a policeman (with the subsequent brutal intervention of the agents at the vigil for the victim), to the case of the policemen who had photographed the bodies of two killed sisters and had spread the images on WhatsApp up to the sexist and racist messages exchanged between the agents of the Charing station Cross. All episodes that had highlighted a rotten culture within the police force, without the highest responsible person seeming able to intervene.

But the removal of Cressida Dick also crosses with the Partygate, the scandal of the parties in lockdown in Downing Street that has hit Boris Johnson: Scotland Yard has opened a belated investigation into those facts on the outcome of which the fate of the British Prime Minister may depend.