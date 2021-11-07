Crew Dragon 2, the spaceship has no toilet. And the astronauts will use diapers

The crew of the Crew Dragon, which will depart from the International Space Station (ISS) tomorrow, will not be able to use the toilet during the journey to Earth forcing the 4 astronauts on board to wear diapers. NASA astronaut Megan McArthur called the situation “not optimal”, but manageable. “Space flight is filled with a lot of small challenges,” he said during a press conference from orbit, the Guardian reported. «This is just another one we will meet and deal with in our mission. So we’re not too worried about that, ”he added.

The return journey can take up to 20 hours. After a series of meetings, the mission leaders decided to take McArthur and the rest of his crew home before launching their replacements. SpaceX’s launch had already been delayed by over a week due to bad weather and an undisclosed medical issue involving one of the crew members. Endeavor, Crew Dragon’s spacecraft, is expected to disengage from the International Space Station at 6.05pm on Sunday to begin the journey home. Once detached from the ISS, the capsule will begin a journey of several hours, the duration of which can vary greatly depending on the trajectory, before landing off Florida. Ditching is scheduled for Monday morning.

Last updated: Sunday 7 November 2021, 09:36



