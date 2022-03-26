Crew of the Flying Fox continues operation on the yacht

Greeting the cameras that captured his presence this Saturday was part of the crew of the luxurious yacht flying foxwhich is anchored in the port of Santo Domingo.

The staff, who always wear a white T-shirt and gray Bermuda-type pants, placed a kind of adhesive tape in some places on the boat linked to a Russian oligarch.

In addition to this, the crew moves from one place to another inside the luxurious yacht, sitting on the stairs that are located on the sides of the boat and checking the cell phones in their hands. The yacht supposedly belongs to the businessman Russian Dmitry Kamenshchikowner of Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, according to Forbes.

Yesterday personnel from the General Directorate of Customs (DGA) entered the yacht. They spent more than half an hour inside the boat, inspecting it. So far there has been no information on the topics discussed in the conversations that were held inside the place with the passengers or the crew.

The Dominican Port Authority reported that the flying fox came to Santo Domingo from La Romana with a stay program from March 21 to 25 in order to replenish food, fuel and sanitize the yacht.

But it did not sail as planned after the investigation carried out by the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI or Homeland Security Investigations), whose agents visited the yacht yesterday.

The company Imperial Yachts rents the yacht for 3.5 million dollars weekly, and can accommodate up to 25 passengers, according to information on the company’s website. The born was built by the German shipyard Lürssen.