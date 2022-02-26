Cries about difficulty and an easy mode are also coming to Elden Ring

Elden Ring It is already being enjoyed by millions of players, on a Friday, February 25, 2022 that will be remembered for a long time in the video game industry. The day the magnum opus of Hidetaka Miyazaki he saw the light, and with that light, the usual cries about his difficulty have not been long in appearing.

I was honestly ENJOYING my time with Elden Ring thus far UNTIL I got to my first boss. I was reminded how STUPIDLY difficult these games are. Why would I want to play something that’s just NOT fun? Why doesn’t this have an OPTIONAL “easy” mode? It’s 2022—not 1999. Refunded. pic.twitter.com/d0ZFRCBFpH — Michael Does Life (@MichaelDoesLife) February 24, 2022

The case that concerns us is somewhat ironic, and it is not necessary to look at the clip too many times to intuit that the one who performs it is going straight to death without any qualms. The community has fallen into his irony, and achieved what its author intended, but this does not fail to reflect a reality: there are not a few who truly believe that this type of game should allow you to select the difficulty.

Fortunately, the player increasingly accepts a work as it is conceived. part of the magic of Elden Ring and everything you do FromSoftware It is that difficulty, not having to choose, depending on oneself and our own ability to overcome to continue facing and overcoming each challenge. Spirit Arcadian and retro based on that difficulty, old school that has ended up setting a trend. Opinions like this, whether more or less ironic, are a minority that is just trying to make noise around a masterpiece.

The difficulty of Elden Ring is already a classic

It seems that video games began to be difficult with the arrival of the saga soulsbut far from it, the global conception of the industry by the players was not entirely correct due to the global difficulty of the two previous generations, although there have always been titles that have been a huge challenge. souls created a trend and a style that many were not used to, and with it, criticism, complaints and even vehemently demanding an easy mode by some players.

Frustration, being defeated and having to dedicate hours and hours to something until you overcome it is something normal, and it is that, in life, sports and video games, losing is normal for the vast majority, and this should not entail any trauma, after that previous suffering or effort triumphs are savored in a special and unique way. That is the feeling that leaves us soulslike and FromSoftware, some titles that are perfect as they were conceived. No addition is necessary, and if someone complains about the difficulty of it, they will not have understood anything.