Cries Piojo Herrera: Gignac confirms the worst news in Tigres

Miguel Piojo Herrera fears the worst about André Pierre gignac ahead of the Liga MX league



April 26, 2022 8:29 p.m.

It rains on wet for Miguel El Piojo Herrera’s Tigres. To the bad sporting moment they are currently going through due to the last consecutive defeats, the worst of the scenarios is added for the duel on day 17 against Atlas.

This Tuesday at the end of the afternoon, the alarms and the news went off. The competition’s individual scoring leader suffers from a grade one fibrillar rupture in the back of his left thigh that occurred during the Matchday 16 match against América in which Tigres fell with a score of 0-2.

It is nothing more and nothing less than the French striker André Pierre Gignac, who was forced to train separately, outside the group dynamics. So far, there is no estimated date for his return to training, everything will depend on his evolution during the week.

The information was shared by a public medical report from the social networks of the university complex. “Gignac suffers from a grade one fibrillar rupture on the back of his left thigh, so his reincorporation is subject to evolution,” reads the report made by the auriazul institution.

Gignac currently serves as top scorer in the championship with 11 goals

Gignac is the leader in scoring in Clausura 2022 with 11 goals. The closest pursuer of him is the Necaxa striker, Rodrigo Aguirre, with nine.

Although despite the bad news, Tigres has a small consolation, and that is that no matter what happens against Atlas, win or lose, they will no longer leave second place in the table and their place in the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals is guaranteed.