Crif cancellation: when is it automatic?

Cancellation Crif – What are the circumstances in which credit information is automatically deleted from the database? (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

In this article we will give an overview of the cancellation Crif and we will try to answer all your questions.

If you are interested in the topic, keep reading the article.

How to request data deletion

Before proceeding with the in-depth analysis on the automatic deletion of credit information from the Crif, let’s see how the cancellation upon request.

If you have been reported as a bad payer and you think the data is incorrect, you have the right to apply for deletion or modification.

The procedure requires that you contact the Crif or the financial institution with which the credit relationship is in progress directly.

In particular, if you contact the bank or the financial company you can obtain any modification or cancellation directly.

If, on the other hand, you choose to contact the Crif you will have to wait for the necessary checks to be able to obtain a reply within 30 days from the submission of the application.

If in this period of fear the institution has not provided the Crif with the requested information, the system will prevent anyone to view your credit information until the procedure is completed.

Receive the latest updates on bonuses, work and personal finance on your mobile every day: join the WhatsApp group, the Telegram group and the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch the free video guides on bonuses on the Youtube channel.

Automatic Crif cancellation

After clarifying how the deletion of credit data is achieved upon request by the debtor, we debunk some incorrect information on the automatic Crif cancellation.

It is very easy, in fact, to come across fake news on the impossibility of automatic deletion of data.

There are not a few who argue that, after the deadline of the law, it will still be necessary to request cancellation.

In reality it is a false myth: Crif deletion occurs automatically after the times established by law e without the need to submit any application or documentation.

Below, you will find all cancellation times established by law depending on the financial status of the interested party:

for loans under evaluation , the deletion occurs later 180 days ;

, the deletion occurs later ; for loan applications refused , the deletion takes place later 90 days ;

, the deletion takes place later ; for 1 or 2 installments paid late , the deletion occurs later 12 months from regularization;

, the deletion occurs later from regularization; for 3 or more installments paid late , the deletion occurs later 24 months from regularization;

, the deletion occurs later from regularization; for unsettled loans or serious defaults, the cancellation takes place 36 months after the contractual expiration date.

We hope we have done some clarity, but if you still have doubts about the automatic crif deletion and when it is possible do not hesitate to write to us on Instagram.