Crighton CR700W: the 220 HP Superbike for 129 Kg

Let’s talk about the 90s … Do you remember anything Norton RCW588? Does the “configuration” tell you anything … rotary engine? It was produced from 1988 to 1994 and also competed at the Isle Of Man TT, winning the Senior category in ’92 with Steve Hislop at an average speed of 121.28 mph. Today a rotary engine, and the name of the bike is Crighton CR700W. “Behind” the project, Brian Crighton, former Norton engineer and British champion of the 50cc class, a man who has always believed in the Wankel engine.

699 cc and 220 hp

Brian Crighton, after developing the RCW588, thought he could not only replicate it, but create a bike that was even more performing, innovative and with great potential for success. A rotary engine, however, is not only small, light and with an amazing number of revolutions / engine. In fact, it has two major limitations: poor reliability and “dependence” on oil. However, the technology has moved on and Crighton has developed a truly monstrous twin.

That’s right, the Crighton CR700W is powered by a 699cc twin-cylinder engine capable of developing well 220 hp! It is then able to easily turn up to 10,500 rpm. On balance, it boasts 319 HP / liter, a power superior not only to many MotoGP bikes, but even beyond the Ferrari F2004 F1. The engine is lighter and being a 699 cc double rotor, it offers better packaging potential. It can also be mounted more centrally to provide superior maneuverability. Then we want to talk about the dry weight? Only 129 kg, mono stuff. Another limitation of these engines is the gearbox, another Achilles heel. Crighton says he has also focused on making this component more reliable. Quick to remove, it boasts wider gears for more reliability.

The aesthetics are breathtaking, not only because of its carbon fiber “dress” that covers the bare minimum, but also because of the brushed aluminum finishes of various components. The price? 85,000 pounds, or just under 100,000 euros. Crighton will only do it 25 specimens, and is looking for future buyers. Below you can hear how it “thunders”, thanks to a tweet from Peter Hickman. What do you think?

