Crime Stoppers seeks suspect in sexually assaulting woman while exercising in Houston | Univision 45 Houston KXLN

Houston Texas. – Crime Stoppers asks the community to report if they have any information about the suspect of sexually assaulting a woman in Houston. The incident occurred on December 19, 2021 at around 10am when the victim was out exercising near the 6800 block of West Orem Street and 13600 block of Blue Ridge Street, near the Bayou Sims Greenway, southwest of Houston.
Detective Garza of the Houston Police explained that the subject was sitting on a bench next to the path where the woman was jogging. After a few meters, the victim realized that he was being followed. She tried to avoid him, but he reached her first.
The man approached the woman from behind threatening her with a sharp object and attacked her, even made it difficult for her to breathe. The suspect was described as a Hispanic between 25 and 35 years old, with a height of 5 feet 5 inches and a weight of 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a rosary tattoo on his right hand with four letters, possibly including C and D.
“We know that now someone is going to identify him. He is a criminal and he has to be behind bars. We have to prevent him from doing harm again.”said Andy Kahan of Crime Stoppers Houston. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and capture of this man. If you have any leads that will help the police, you can call 713-222-8477.
Take care when exercising outdoors
In the context of the tragedy that this woman experienced, police detectives make recommendations for those who enjoy exercising outside.
Officer Garza says that you must have a plan in case of an emergency. He recommends that women exercise in the company of someone because the aggressors attack the victims who seem more vulnerable. He can also be accompanied by a dog.
In addition, the community is asked to: Stay in touch with your loved ones, share your location with them and let them know when you have returned home.