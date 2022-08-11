News

Crimea: satellite images show serious damage to the air base on the Ukrainian peninsula after recent explosions

  • Joshua Cheetham, Francesca Gillett & Erwan Rivault
  • BBCNews

Smoke rises after explosions at the Saky airbase on Tuesday afternoon.

Satellite images show significant damage and several Russian warplanes destroyed at a Crimean air base, following explosions on Tuesday.

The Saky base, located in western Crimea and ruled by Russia, was shaken by a series of explosions that caused the death of a person.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility, but this new evidence suggests the possibility of a targeted attack.

Images from US-based Planet Labs show large areas of burned land after the fires after the explosions.

