Crimes in Libya, “Italy and Malta are tried by The Hague for complicity”





A Libyan patrol boat belonging to one of the militias accused of war crimes and against human rights – Archive

For years they had been examining official documents, eyewitness accounts, audio recordings of communications at sea, films, ship maps, medical reports, forensic reports, diplomatic agreements, judicial and journalistic inquiries. An ironic, maniacal method. Without ever attracting attention. Thus in the past they have ascertained the responsibilities of the executioners in the Balkans, in Rwanda or in Cambodia. Now those same experts are asking that the Libyan authorities and their alleged accomplices: Italy and Malta be brought before the Hague Court this time.

“Between 2017 and 2021, the Italian authorities in fact provided the Libyan coast guard with crucial support – it reads – to intercept migrants at sea and bring them back to detention centers, including the supply of resources and equipment, maintenance of the same, and the training of the personnel involved “. Furthermore Italian and Maltese officials “acted in a coordinated manner with the Libyan coast guard in the recovery of migrants to ensure that they were intercepted and returned to Libya”. This is one of the cornerstones on which the accusation of the legal team is based, which has filed a voluminous exposition with the Criminal Court in The Hague in which it reconstructs the chain of torture. The authors of the dossier are the jurists of “UpRights” (Holland), “Adala for All” (France), and “StraLi” (Italy).

On March 2, 2011, the UN Security Council instructed the Criminal Court to investigate war crimes committed in Libya. In the meantime, the UN has subjected various militia leaders accused of crimes against human rights, trafficking in oil, weapons and human beings to sanctions. The jurists’ denunciation suggests that there is a direct connection between the conflict and war crimes against migrants. This link qualifies the abuses as war crimes. A link that, if accepted by The Hague, would open the doors to arrest orders, raising serious embarrassments in Brussels, which supported and co-financed Malta’s initiatives.

The complaint states «that the support provided by the Italian and Maltese authorities to the Libyan coast guard integrates a form of concurrence in crimes committed against migrants, from which international criminal responsibility under the Statute of the Court derives ». This is the case of the audio recordings published on April 18, 2019 by Future – We listened to the communications between Rome and Tripoli, with Italy giving instructions in the middle of the night to the Libyan coastguards called to intercept a boat. Orders not infrequently transmitted through an Italian Navy ship moored in Tripoli, officially to provide technical support to Italian-made Libyan patrol boats, but on which Libyan officers boarded to entrust the operations to be carried out.

The correlation between conflict and abuse “satisfies the requirement of the” war crime nexus “required by the Statute of the Criminal Court for the qualification of war crimes”, explain the authors, alluding to the need to establish a direct connection between war crimes and crimes against human rights apparently committed outside the fighting. “The crimes – they explain – are perpetrated by militias that control the centers and participate in the conflict, against civilians who in some cases are forced to take part in activities of a military nature (example: cleaning weapons, transporting ammunition) or even in the conflict itself ( forced recruitment) “. In other cases, “the militias have acquired or maintained control of the detention camps after military clashes. It follows that the conflict played a substantial role in the commission of crimes against migrants ”. This is the case, among others, of the notorious al-Nasr militia of Zawyah, led by the Kachlaf brothers, which sees in the Navy major Abdurahman al-Milad (Bija) one of the top exponents and in his cousin Osama Al Kuni Ibrahim, the director of the official detention camps for migrants. All the leading members of the clan are the recipients of international sanctions and Interpol “alerts”. In 2017 Bija, despite being already known by the secret services of various countries and already then indicated as an oil and human trafficker also in official documents of the Italian Ministry of Defense, obtained a visa to meet the authorities of our country in Sicily and Rome.

In the course of the investigations carried out by the team of jurists, the acquisitions of the UN investigators and the Italian justice system were confirmed, which in the last two years has condemned four different torturers in Libyan state prison camps in the last two years. “Each center analyzed in these acts – it is explained – is part of a systematic attack against a civilian population in execution of the policy of the armed group that controls the camp”.

The accusations are corroborated by the admissions of political officials of Italian diplomacy: “We know the UN complaints and all the accusations referring to innumerable violations of human rights, both in illegal and official detention centers”. Despite this full awareness, support has never been lacking. “These abuses constitute crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute – it continues -, including murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, other inhuman and degrading acts”.

Since the revolution of 2011, Libya has been subject to ongoing armed conflict and political instability. The recipients of the accusations are members of the militias, personnel of the Department against Illegal Immigration (DCIM) and the Coast Guard. The latter, directly equipped and trained by Italy, “participates in crimes by intercepting migrants and bringing them back to Libya where they are then transferred to detention centers”.

This was not enough, in the context of the Italy-Libya Memorandum of Understanding “the Italian authorities provided the Libyan Coast Guard with naval and technological assets, maintenance of these assets, training and coordination in the specific” rescue operations “of migrants”. A conduct that “has a causal connection with the crimes committed by the militias against migrants brought back to Libya”.

The rules that frame the responsibility of the Italian authorities “do not require willful misconduct or the intention to commit the crime, pursuant to the statute of the International Criminal Court, but only the awareness of the group’s intention to commit this crime”, reaffirms the exposed. Similarly, the journalistic investigation of Future, The Guardian And The New York Times, never denied by the authorities involved, “shows that the coordination by Maltese agents of the operations of the Libyan Coast Guard or the use of private boats (such as those used in the Easter Monday massacre with the central role of the Maltese official Neville Gafà, ed) to bring migrants back to Libya integrates the same title of responsibility ».

Some of the signatories of the complaint against Libya, Italy and Malta have been officials in international justice and have helped to identify and convict the perpetrators of crimes committed, inter alia, in the former Yugoslavia, Rwanda and Cambodia. Alessandro Pizzuti, co-founder of UpRights, one of the three organizations signing the complaint, underlines that “the crimes committed against migrants in Libya differ from the atrocities of the past generally faced by the international criminal courts and tribunals. In Libya, the parties to the conflict target migrants because they are perceived as a crucial resource for carrying out their political and military objectives ”. As Nicolò Bussolati, vice president of “StraLi”, the network of legal experts based in Turin, observes, the communication to the Criminal Court asks “to launch an investigation and therefore to take an important first step to ensure that these crimes, linked to migration and traditionally falling within the sphere of human rights and refugee law, are examined through the lens of international criminal law ”.