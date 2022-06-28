Crimes of the Future (2022), David Cronenberg. Movie review

Crimes of the Future is a film by the much loved and hated Canadian director David Cronenberg. Starring Viggo Mortensen. With Lea Seydoux Y Kristen Stewart.

A story that brings us back to the purest and most stylized Cronenberg, but also less brutal.

Crimes of the Future (2022)

Plot

Saul Tenser is a performance artist in a strange future world in which surgery is the new sex and in which new pleasures, temptations and dangers lie in wait for the human being.

Critique of Crimes of the Future

There are times when it is inevitable to “imitate oneself” and to try to “go further” being an artist who was a risky dog ​​who, at the same time, wants to take risks based on what were previously risky ideas. Yes, repeating himself and trying to repeat the success under the same premises that were risky in his time and today, somewhat repetitive.

In Crimes of the Future we have Cronenberg, but a Croneneberg who has been making films for fifty years (not always so avant-garde) and who, at this point, seems to be back: fascinating in presentations, but like giving his fans a chapter compilation of old glories.

It is a neo-noir cinema and a film about fascination, sex, death and beauty (take it now (, but yes), a movie with very good scenes and that rides halfway between a Series B aesthetic and one that tends to an exquisite photographic elegance in others: a film of extreme contrasts that seeks, to a certain extent, to unite Eros Y Thanatos in an exercise more aesthetic than provocative that works, halfway, only halfway and that promises to fascinate more than it fascinates and that aspires more than it achieves.

It is neither Cronenberg’s best film (not even close) nor is it the worst (not even close), it is a work that once again moves away from reality and a work by a man who, having already made his way, wants to return to the path of that unhealthy and strange side that gave him so much fame.

Of course, it has the incredible power to suggest and spur the imagination. For that alone, it’s worth it.

It is imaginative, strange, different, ambitious, incoherent… a Cronenebrg.

Crimes of the Future (2022)

Our opinion

Aesthetic at times, it walks between elegance and Series B, between the vulgar and the sublime without touching either of the two extremes. She leans out and seems to not want to dare to stick her head out, definitively.

Actors

Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen is an American actor known for films such as the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, eastern promises either Alatriste.

Viggo Peter Mortensen was born on October 20, 1958 in New York, United States

This actor became known for the movie starring Harrison Ford, Sole Witness back in 1985, playing one of the farmers. Later, he appeared in red tide (with Gene Hackman Y Denzel Washington; he directed her Tony Scott). She went out on a few like Portrait of a Lady (the one of Nicole Kidman) and in Lieutenant O’Neal and he even made a movie in Spain playing El Capitán Alatriste… but he became known to the general public for the trilogy of Peter Jackson on The Lord of the ringsin which he played Aragon.

By the way, he has acted in theater… in Madrid (how curious) in the play Purgatory.

Lately we have seen him in Crimes of the Future (2022)by David Cronenberg, with whom he had already worked on A history of violence Y eastern promisesa phenomenal film that we recommend.

we loved it in Green Book (2018) and has also directed Failing (2020)

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart is an American actress known for the saga Twilight and others like Spencer (2021)in which he plays Diana of Wales.

Kristen Jaymes Stewart is an actress born in Los Angeles in 1990

It is impossible to talk about Kristen Stewart without mentioning the Twilight Saga (Twilight), which began in 2008. The actress played Bella Swan in the three films together with the one who would also be her partner in real life, Robert Pattinson.

Lately we have seen her in Crimes of the Future (2022)starring Viggo Mortensen

Other Criticisms

David Cronenberg becomes quite a Cronenberg (…) As has often been the case with the director’s second-tier works, the approach is too cool and cerebral to, um, get under the skin. David Rooney: The Hollywood Reporter

A speculative horror comedy as unhinged as it is beautifully controlled (…) it’s wonderful to have Cronenberg back and behold his unrivaled ability to weld the formulas of horror and science fiction to the cinema of ideas. Justin Chang: Los Angeles Times

Trailer

Technical Sheet and Review