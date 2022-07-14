“Crimes of the future”, a fantasy of horror and sex set in a not so distant tomorrow

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. (Neon)

David Cronenberg He is one of the great masters of horror movies of all time. It is rightly said that he has gone beyond gender in the traditional sense. crimes of the future brings him back to his best style, his personal obsessions and a disturbing look at the fate of humanity.

“Surgeries are the new sex,” one character tells another. We are in the future and human beings have begun to evolve in a remarkable way. Due to changes in the environment, pollution and climate, people are not like before. There are no more infections or physical pain, so an artist (Viggo Mortensen) with a constant mutation in her organs, and her partner (Lea Seydoux), perform acts where he operates on himself. In turn, biotechnology has also managed to advance to the point where machines and people interact. Some human beings also begin to experience disturbing mutations that show the horrors to come. Two bureaucrats from the National Organ Registry (Kristen Stewart and Don McKellar) notice the artist’s show and decide to investigate it.

David Cronenberg’s cinema is characterized by the way in which he deals with the body horror genre. (Neon)

The director of this disturbing film is a filmmaker obsessed with these issues. David Cronenberg developed the first part of his career in his home country, Canada, where he combined science fiction and horror in equal parts. His cinema is characterized by the way in which he deals with the body horror genre. In fact, it is his cinema that gives meaning to this branch of horror cinema. Chromosome 5, scanners, videodrome are some of his first titles. Then world fame would come to him with his adaptation of the dead zonethe novel of Stephen King. Your version of The fly (1986) showed its capacity to be massive and revulsive at the same time.

Viggo Mortensen stars in “Crimes of the Future.” (Neon)

But the glory, Cronenberg would reach it with pact of love (Dead Ringers1988), in which Jeremy Irons played two gynecologist twin brothers. Naked Lunch (1991) Y Crash (1996) were even more daring bets. But after EXist (1999), his cinema took other directions and only now with crimes of the future returns to his true identity. In fact, the movie is a lot like Crash. And its themes aren’t just about physical pain and horror, it also shows how bleak the future could be if humanity stays on this path. His gaze, sheltered by the environment of fantasy, is of unusual precision and lucidity. David Cronenberg’s cinema today is more current than ever and its physical and moral terrors show that there are still complex directors who go beyond any fashion.

