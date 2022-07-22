‘Crimes of the Future’, a poem to nausea

In a dark, gloomy and sordid amphitheater dozens of people gather expectantly and excitedly. In the middle of the dilapidated place, there is a biomechanical bed originally designed to do autopsies, but tonight the strange machine full of tentacles and blades will be the brush with which saul tensor (Viggo Mortensen) and Caprice (Léa Seydoux) will execute their new artistic performance.

Inside the device, a naked Tenser waits expectantly, while Caprice carefully, elegantly and passionately controls the blades that little by little cut her partner’s abdomen. Each incision is an invitation to pleasure, each jet of blood an adornment for this human canvas that hides its true beauty inside, right in the depths of its viscera.

While the meat opens and the tentacles enter Tenser’s soft body, the audience, ecstatic and excited by the scene, records and photographs that dance of meat and guts that leads them to the climax of this sensory orgasm: the removal of an organ. previously tattooed by the talented hand Caprice, who proudly displays this rare, grotesque and sensual appendage to the euphoric audience that applauds vigorously and satisfied.

In a world very close to the apocalypse, as David Cronenberg’s new film shows us, Crimes of the Futurethe limits of humanity are increasingly ambiguous. In this universe, evolution has meant that people no longer feel pain, only in the dreams of some lucky ones, so surgeries have taken on a new meaning, one that went beyond medical urgency, to link directly with pleasure and sex. In the streets, bodies cut each other to feel something, and flesh, for many, has become a kind of marble block destined to be sculpted with care and disdain.

But this is not the only evolutionary devastation experienced by what remains of decadent humanity, some, like Saul Tenser, have begun to grow new organs whose function is unknown. There are those who see these lumps as useless appendages that put life at risk and therefore must be removed, others instead consider them a miracle of nature and the key to the salvation of the human race.

Tenser is in the middle of both. His apparently useless organs are his artistic tools, but there is something special about him and it seems that he can create them at will. This has drawn the attention of a government office called the National Organ Registryin which the researcher works Wippet (Don McKellar) and his strange and shy colleague Timlin (Kristen Stewart), who show a disturbing fascination with Tenser, which is marked by admiration and desire.

But the artist seems frustrated, he needs to do something bigger with his work and the answer will come with a little boy or rather with the corpse of a little boy. Brecken is perhaps the most important character in this story despite the fact that he only appears alive for a few seconds, since at the beginning of the film he is murdered by his own mother who considers it an aberration because the little boy eats plastic.

Lang Dotrice (Scott Speedman), the father of the strange boy, is the leader of a dissident group that has operated on his body to be able to eat plastic and knows that his son was a miracle of nature, that is why he wants Tenser to do the dissection and thus show the world that salvation lies in letting new organs develop in order to start feeding on what is killing us, plastic.

The objective of Crimes of the Future it is to shock the viewer, make their insides move and mix nausea with amazement and excitement. This film is disgustingly erotic, between the dissections, the open wounds, the blood and the severed organs, there is a search for absolute pleasure, since in this world “Surgery is the new sex”the flesh matters little and the constant shadow of death means that the only thing that counts is the mundane.

In this lost universe Saul Tenser moves, always wrapped in his black clothes who also has a strange double life as a police informant since he eats plastic, those who do not remove their organs, those who embrace evolution instead of removing it, are considered dangerous. Afraid of change? A critique of authoritarianism and conservatism? everything is left to the interpretation of the viewer, but what can be seen is the change in thinking of this artist that his search for the aesthetic leads him to even question his own biology.

With this work, David Cronenberg demonstrates why he is a filmmaker who, from his origins in the body horror subgenre, to his most recent much more cerebral, analytical and introspective films, continues to be a master who proposes reflections on the future of humans , the links with technology and the inevitable relationship between mind and body. At 79 years old, he becomes so versatile that he presents a new film in which he takes the best of that visual viscerality, without it being terror, but takes it to the field of his recent suspense in the key of a retrofuturistic science fiction, which in a very subtle way, it introduces elements of other subgenres such as cyberpunk and biopunk, including very beautiful tributes to referents of the stature of H. R. Giger creator of the creatures of the saga of Alien.

Without giving a predictive judgment, perhaps this is one of his last films for the sake of retirement, because in a brilliant way the film is a kind of self-referential compendium of many of his best works. Very subtly here he winks at The fly with the ears of Seth Brundle, or to naked lunch in the way the outer parts of the brain are felt, but also to James Ballard’s sexual attraction to machines seen in Crashand even to the biotechnological union that arises in ‘eXistenZ’.

This kind of “greatest hits” is a new film of a very well achieved quality, which could perfectly camouflage itself with all this Cronenberg content in a comedy.. Since each dialogue at times helps to tell its strange story, but it is putting certain doses of humor with a double meaning approach that is quite astute and at the same time playful. Something that could only be achieved thanks to the brilliant performance of Viggo Mortensen, who, being one of this Canadian’s favorite actors for several years now, manages to perfectly understand that relationship with his body to bring that mysterious artist to life. which is Saul Tenser.

Finally, the cast is not disappointing at all, since each of the performances manage to get involved in feeling those links between human beings, that curiosity to discover the body, emotions and sensations once again, within a future in which this It seems to be a thing of an ancient past. Léa Seydoux takes the applause in this complement of relationships and mysteries, while Kristen Stewart as Robert Pattinson’s former partner entered the ranks of Cronenberg to show other acting facets, as happened to her former colleague in previous films of the size of cosmopolitan Y Maps to the Stars.

This is a movie that needs to be seen several times, not only because of the complexity of its plot, but also because of the beauty of every detail, the music, the art, the sequences, the characters, everything works in a perfectly disturbing way to generate this sweet impact. full of reflections about many things. Repression, politics, the absurd world of what is called contemporary art and its often crude performances lacking in content, sexuality, pleasure, pain, lack and evolution; are just some of the themes that feed the dialogues of Crimes of the Futurewhere we are committing the crime in this present that treats the world with so much contempt, and the penalty will be paid by the humans of the future with their atrophied viscera.