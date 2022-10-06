Crimes of the future, a raw, visceral, intense and highly critical account of our humanity

Victor E. Rodriguez

In his return to the cinema after eight years, David Cronenberg bets on a raw, visceral, intense and very critical story about our humanity and its increasingly ambiguous limits. The new film written and directed by the Canadian director explores the mutagenic universe of the human being with the body as a reality in itself. attached to gender body horror, crimes of the future

(2022) is a complex and disturbing film; filmed in a dark and philosophical tone, it is not easy to digest, which is a trademark of Cronenberg, who presents us with a complete visual manifesto around the rhizomatic character of nature: is the human being capable of learning and developing skills to solve your new problems?

In a dystopian future in which people no longer feel physical pain, Saul Tenser (Vigo Mortensen) is a conceptual artist who, together with his partner Caprice (Lea Seydoux), makes subversive presentations based on the bodily mutations he experiences. Tenser produces new organs inside her and she removes them in public as if it were an autopsy: the exegesis of art and bodies. From there Cronenberg develops a languid and macabre tale (gory elegant, someone called it) about how to map inner chaos into the heart of darkness, as Caprice says with intense earnestness in a climactic scene. “Surgery is the new sex,” says the character of Kirsten Stewart, who is excellent in the interpretation of Timlin, a researcher at the Office of the National Organ Registry.

Complex and disturbing, this is the movie Crimes of the future

crimes of the future It is basically an interesting reflection on feelings and the emptiness of bodies, in which he also outlines —perhaps very lightly— a metaphor on climate change. True to his obsessions, Cronenberg hints gravely at what will happen when sex as we know it undergoes a transformation wrought by human evolution, and how it will adapt to new artificial environments. And yes, there are guts and very extreme body modifications, but there are also several very poetic sequences to sift through the biological horror that comes with the overreaching of flesh and the human body in search of new existential fields.

Thus, with telluric lyricism, Cronenberg again alerts us to decadence and mortality: “We have all felt that the body was empty, empty of meaning, and we wanted to confirm it, in order to fill it with meaning.” And the ending, by the way, is sublime, moving. It can be seen in Mubi.

Original title: crimes of the future

Year: 2022

Duration: 107 min.

Country: Canada

Director: David Cronenberg

Screenplay: David Cronenberg

Music: Howard Shore

Photography: Douglas Koch

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, Yorgos Karamihos, Yorgos Pirpassopoulos, Denise Capezza, Ephie Kantza, Jason Bitter.

Victor E. Rodriguez, communicologist and graphic designer by profession; cultural journalist by trade for three decades. He also teaches and from time to time leads writing, creative writing and journalism workshops.