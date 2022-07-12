Crimes of the Future arrives in Chile: When and where to see it?

Finally, one of the most controversial films of 2022 so far arrives in our country. David Cronenberg’s new film, Crimes of the Future, officially has its release date for Chile. In addition, it was confirmed when we can see it in streaming.

Crimes of the Future arrives in Chile

A few months ago, We tell you about a film that caused an impact at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Is about Crimes of the Future, Cronenberg’s disturbing new film (Crash, The Fly) starring Viggo Mortesen, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux.

It came as one of the most anticipated films of the event and rquickly became one of the most controversial. And it is that, as the director predicted, dropouts were reported within the first five minutes because of the violent images.

Crimes of the Future focuses on a dystopian society, where the human body adapts to the environmental changes of the world. This includes loss of pain sensation, which causes a disturbing exploration of the limits of the human being.

The film uses elements of body horrorthe controversial genre of which David Cronenberg is a teacher. Because of the strength of its images, even the trailer for the film was blocked on YouTube for only over 18 years old.

In Chile, Crimes of the Future will hit theaters this Thursday, July 14. The long-awaited film can be seen at the Alameda Art Center in Santiago and in the Alternative Insomnia Room of Valparaíso. You can purchase your tickets here.

It should be noted that the fans you can also see Crimes of the Future when it premieres on streaming. And it is that the film will be available in the MUBi catalog starting this July 29as one of the most anticipated horror films of this 2022.





