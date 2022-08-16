Crimes of the Future, by David Cronenberg

By: ADOLFO NÚÑEZ J. •

La Gualdra 538 / Cinema

The new film from flamboyant filmmaker David Cronenberg feels like the sum of all the elements that make his work so unique. crimes of the future (2022) is a film that brings together and redefines the themes that have obsessed the master of body horrorwith the control of bodies, new and old, as the central dilemma.

The film takes place in a dystopian future where the human species, as a result of an increasingly industrialized environment, has begun to mutate and generate new internal organs. Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) is a conceptual artist who generates new and strange organs, which he removes before an audience as a performance surgery, with the help of his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux).

These exhibitions are attended by a strange young woman named Timlin (Kristen Stewart), who works in a government department dedicated to analyzing and registering these new organs, and who is obsessed with Tenser’s work. In turn, the peculiar protagonist is contacted by a group of people led by Lang (Scott Speedman), who have developed a new digestive system and seek notoriety with the help of the artist.

Cronenberg creates a narrative full of allegories where he approaches surgery as the new sex, ecology in opposition to human pollution. In addition, he reflects on a culture that transforms pain into spectacle and on a society that adapts to changes in the environment where it takes place, among many other topics.

The director subverts the rules of the horror and fantasy genre in its most traditional format, and opts for a more enigmatic tone with clear connections to cinema neo noirhalfway between the genre of science fiction, a detective mystery and a story about conspiracies.

The film manages to be perceived as a metafilmic reflection of Cronenberg’s own work, inevitably linked to his most emblematic films such as Crash (nineteen ninety six), The fly (1986), naked lunch (1992) and videodrome (1983), to mention a few.

One of the main themes in the cinema of the Canadian director has been the modifications to the body based on the times and habits that exist within a society. In that sense, the film can well be interpreted as a hyperbolized representation of today’s world, at a time when people seek new means to decide on their own bodies and where institutions with outdated beliefs want to control them at any cost.

crimes of the future is one of the director’s most self-aware, thoughtful and urgent films. It is an intelligent work, stimulating and full of meanings that will be revealed in more than one revision. Once again, the legendary David Cronenberg returns to examine the same organs as always, but this time they reveal a new universe inside.

