“Crimes of the future”, by David Cronenberg, closes the cycle of Cine Forum La Capilla – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

In the Central Library of the Faculty of Humanities and Arts (Entre Ríos 758), organized by the Program of Accreditable Transversal Contents of Degree, the last function of the cycle “Lo ominoso” will take place with the projection of crimes of the future, this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Coordinated by the director and teacher Pablo Romano, the space called Cine Forum La Capilla has been proposing a series of thematic cycles with allusive and representative titles, generally by filmmakers who practice artistic cinema and elaborate content . In this case, it is the latest film by Canadian David Cronenberg, author of The fly, pact of love, Crash, the naked lunch, among other resounding titles, in which he once again explores the body horror subgenre, halfway between fantasy and terror. Set in a dystopian time, crimes of the future describes a plastic artist who projects his work on his own body through a constant mutation of his organs together with his partner and operating on himself. At the same time, biotechnology has advanced to a point where machines and people interact, causing some humans to experience disturbing mutations that hint at the horrors to come. Already in a police tone, two bureaucrats from the National Registry of Organs decide to investigate the artist. Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Don McKellar compose the leading roles.

Related