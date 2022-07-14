“Crimes of the Future”, by David Cronenberg: the world of the post human | With Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart

Crimes of the future 8 points

Crimes of the FutureCanada/ Great Britain/ Greece, 2022

Direction and script: David Cronenberg.

Photography: Douglas Koch.

Music: Howard Shore.

Duration: 107 minutes.

Interpreters: Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Don McKellar, Welket Bungué

Premiere exclusively in the Sala Lugones (sold out) and from July 29 on the Mubi platform.

the mind of David Cronenberg it works in spurts. Spurts of ideas, images, definitions, invented names, new and unknown organs and instruments. All of this is nothing more than the organic expression (the term is never better used) of certain concepts that run through his work, and that basically have to do with the world of the posthuman, a world where man is no longer what we knew until now, but a mutant being, called to be something else. Cronenberg is obsessed with that door to the future and it is on it, from it, that he creates his forms, with the fever of a mad scientist. But make no mistake: this creative fever does not imply that the creator of The fly see this evolution as something positive. In case there is any doubt, it is literally clarified by Saul Tenser, the protagonist of crimes of the futureopus 20 by the creator of videodrome: “I don’t like what’s going on with the body”. But it is happening, Cronenberg himself could respond, in one of those ping-pong dialogues that the characters of his new film intersect.

While Cronenberg invents entirely new worlds, summarizing their plots is sometimes as impossible as telling a human how an insect’s head works. Tell yourself the essentials of crimes of the future. In the first place, that future is today, in a somber version: walls of sad colors, peeling, dark corners, warehouses, workshops, painted walls, rusty ships, a lot of night and, above all, a photograph that browns and pales everything. tense (Viggo Mortensen, confirming for the umpteenth time that he is the best contemporary actor) seems, in fact, to be dead. Livid, sickly, with a whiny voice and frequent coughs, Tenser goes out into the street shrouded in a kind of black chador with hanging sleeves, leaving only his eyes visible.

Something makes him a unique being (everybody Cronenberg’s heroes are unique beings): your body creates new internal organs. With the help of her partner Caprice (Lea Seydoux), Tenser turns those organs, and the surgery to remove them, into art: a former surgeon and current performer, Caprice tattoos her viscera internally (all Cronenberg’s organic “novelties” manifest in her stomach) and then extracts them, taking advantage of the fact that in that future the pain is mitigated. From now on there are official officials, resistant people who eat plastic, children who also do it, suspicious cosmetic surgeons, inner beauty pageants (humor was never foreign to the Canadian filmmaker) police investigations and a general sense of conspiracy that is not new, much less in the work of the director of the naked lunch.

Like the Renner of videodromeJohnny Smith in the dead zonethe Mantle twins of pact of loveRene Gallimard in M.Butterfly and Spider in the film of the same name, Tenser is a trapped man (Dr. Brundle is also trapped in his teleporter). Unlike Brundle himself, of the automobile sect of Crash or of the scanners “bad”, Tenser does not enjoy his gift: he suffers from it. Sex, which Cronenberg tends to associate with death (but death is not necessarily unwanted for him), appears here with less outrage than in deadly parasites and above all Crash (where the characters spend it fucking, to put it badly and soon). Although there are a couple of scenes where a remarkable Kristen Stewart looks like it’s about to melt. is that there is no enjoyment in crimes of the future but a sad, desolate, collapsed air even (there is also no need for the catastrophic collapses of The fly Y pact of love, because here the world has fallen since before). At least until Tenser reaches, in extremisan unexpected form of ecstasy.