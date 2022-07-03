Crimes of the future, by Sandro Mairata | Opinion

By Sandro Mairata | @CINENSAYOLat and @smairata

“Surgery is the new sex”, it is said in the new of David Cronenberg as a gateway to the new fictional universe of the Canadian teacher. Cronenberg, director of The Fly, Crash: Strange Pleasures, Invaded Bodies or A History of Violence, is reunited with the protagonist of this latest film, Viggo Mortensen, to violate new moral barriers and violate taboos, as is his style.

Mortensen is Saul Tenzer, a guy with a strange ability: he develops new organs inside his body. Far from treating this condition, has a partner named Caprice (Léa Seydoux), who uses advanced methods of science to cut open her man’s torso and tattoo the organs to be removed.

The act of tattooing takes place in a clandestine location before a select audience that we understand is part of a subculture (memories of Kubrick and Eyes wide Shut).

We are in an undetermined future in an unnamed city and country where the government has taken note of the existence of a “fast-growing syndrome” and will send emissaries to follow up on the matter. Enter scientist Timlin (Kristen Stewart), with an obsession beyond work with Tenser’s activities, and her boss Whippet (Don McKellar), as well as a mysterious detective named Cope. (Welket Bungue).

The tensional core of the story will reach everyone, who will develop agendas of their own, with the addition of a disturbed guy named Lang Dotrice. (Scott Speedman).

Cronenberg titles his film after another previous one of his from 1970, without any relation. The Mortensen-Seydoux-Stewart trifecta operates balanced under the command of the director, but I read that Natalie Portman was the initial choice for the role of Seydoux; really Portman would have shined better in this recording role similar to the one she had in Closer (2004) by Mike Nichols.

All the characters they stand on the fringes of the prevailing morality of this future and will still find limits when presented with a greater challenge.

This literal exploration of ourselves sums up the sinister obsessions of Cronenberg’s cinema: body horror, eroticism, technology. And the questions: what are we becoming? Tattooing surplus organs is a powerful metaphor for making art out of our modern miseries. We are facing a great worked which, however, leaves several loose ends essential to believing this lie.

The non-sex of crimes of the future transforms the visual seduction of a Photography beautiful and dark in a guilty sensoriality: how can one feel incited to mutilations and cuts? We asked ourselves the same question with Crash. Crimes of the future follows that disturbing line so necessary in the good cinema of Cronenberg. A cinema, moreover, necessary in itself.

File

Title: Crimes of the Future

Country: Canada, France, UK, Greece

Year: 2022

Director: David Cronenberg

Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, Kristen Stewart

Available on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, Mubi (July 29)

Rating: 4.5/5