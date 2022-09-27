Crimes of the future | Criticism Pure Cronenberg with testamentary air

The token *** ‘Crimes of the future’. Science-fiction, Canada, 2022, 107 min. Direction and script:

David Cronenberg. Music: Howard Shore. Photography: Douglas Koch. Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz.

There are directors who end up becoming a genre both for their style and iconography and for the theme they return to again and again. To those who are interested in his films, this seems like personality, authorship, the ability to create a visual style and define a world of his own. To those who are not interested, it seems to be the fruit of the tiresome reiteration of an iconography and a few ideas until exhaustion. Cronenberg He represents it in such a radical version that it only admits admiration or disgust. I belong, I want to clarify, to the second group.

Like almost everyone I was interested when, back in 1979, it became known with Chromosome 3. And it continued to interest me with the later ones Scanners, The Dead Zone, Videodrome, The Fly, Inseparable either Crash [paso por alto el mamarracho de El almuerzo desnudo, que dio lugar a uno de los mejores gags de Nani Moretti, y la fallida M Butterfly]. But with the turn of the century, in addition to those two skids, some of us began to tire his obsession with tortured or modified carnality. I continued to be interested in the Cronenberg that many of his fans sado-meat considered smaller by more conventional -that of Eastern Promises, A Dangerous Method and even Maps to the Stars– at the same time that I got fed up or bored more and more eXistenZ either Cosmopolis.









If I tell them that crimes of the future it is the return of the Cronenberg of the tortured and modified meats, of the fusions between bodies, organs or pots (which is explained because the script was written in its first version in the 90s of its apotheosis), you will understand so much that I am not enthusiastic as if he does it with his fans sado-meatglad of those mutations, fusions, transhumanities or whatever.

In a not very encouraging post-industrial and transhuman future in which surgery elevated to art reigns and the body is subjected to the most diverse transformations Viggo Mortensen he dedicates himself to avant-garde meat performances like a Jack the Ripper who performed in public exhibiting bodies and organs or a Mr. Potato who failed to put eyes, nose and ears in their place. Logically there is a network of international agencies that control these things, clandestine rebels and criminals.

With an excessive verbalism that also addresses the discourse of art when it is reduced to exhibition and spectacle, In addition to more or less philosophical arguments, Cronenberg returns to what for many is the best and most radical of his films, that is, to tortured carnality, broken the limits between organic and non-organic materials, released an investigation turned into fashion or spectacle to modify human nature from its roots.

A self-celebration of Cronenberg himself and his most loyal and avid audience for philosophical gandinga with a certain testamentary air (after all, he is 79 years old). It fits in his discharge the suspicion that after so much talk and tortured carnality there is an irony, a black humor and a game that its exegetes take seriously, to the letter and the image. Also included in your download are some remarkable visual discoveries, a rare strong ending, the photographic direction of Douglas Koch and the music of Howard Shore: discovering this musician, the best film composer of recent decades, is for me the greatest merit and most indisputable of Cronenberg. A Pure Cronenberg for the exclusive delight of his fans. They would give it five stars and I would give it one. Let’s leave it at three.