‘Crimes of the future’: Cronenberg and his new meat return with Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart

It opens in theaters tomorrow crimes of the future, the new film by David Cronenberg that brings us back the most classic, fantastic and beloved version of his cinema by many. To that Cronenberg who went on hiatus after eXistenZ. To the Cronenberg of the new meat.

His new film will be seen as a step backwards. As if she suffered from a certain involution. Many are the ones discovered the director by A history of violence Y eastern promises, both starring Viggo Mortensen. Both were the wonderful result of his journey in criminal cinema. But both are far from his previous work as master of fantastic and horror cinema.

In addition to the two violent films with Mortensen, she worked with him again on the excellent A dangerous methodon Freud and Jung. At that time he also made Cosmopolis Y star maptwo films as different as they are interesting, which, from the director’s personal approach, dissected and criticized today’s society.

With crimes of the future the master of terror returns, the director of films as well known as The flyor classics of the genre such as videodrome, scanners, They came from within…, Naked Lunch, Inseparable either Crash. A good handful of jewels with which she fascinated and frightened in equal parts. With which formulated his magic recipe in which he united the body with the machine. The new meat.

Crimes of the future.

crimes of the future: “Surgery is the new sex”

His new film shows us a dystopia in which the human species begins to mutate and transform in order to adapt to a synthetic environment. Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) is a famous artist. In his performances, he shows with his assistant and also his artist, Caprice (Lea Seydoux) their own tumors, their mutated organs.

Kristen Stewart plays Timlin, a researcher at the National Organ Registry, who is looking for what is behind Saul’s work. During her investigation, she becomes fascinated by him and also becomes curious to meet what it would be like to feel the wounds that he and Caprice cause each other. Those wounds generated by surgical tools that seem so exciting to him.

crimes of the future poses a society that takes pleasure in self-mutilation, in applying surgery. Operations are carried out on the street, in a car, in a bar, anywhere.

On the other hand, the synthetic, the plastic, has become so important, so basic, that can end up becoming our own food. For this reason, the organs of Saul and others mutate and change, in order to digest it… Are we facing the next stage of human evolution?

crimes of the future It could be a Cronenberg film from the late 90s. Its theme, design, costumes and the rudimentary nature of its digital effects confirm this. It’s like his director is right back where he left off. I seemed to me my the film that could have hit the cinema right after eXistenZ.

Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Estewart in Crimes of the future.

David Cronenberg and self-tribute

many see in crimes of the future a film in which its director wanted to honor himself. I don’t see it that way. It seems to me that what Cronenberg has done in his latest film is be faithful to what you like and are interested in. Basically like he has done for his entire career.

We have the habit of wanting to put a label on everything, and self-tributes are very fashionable. More from the critics than from the creators themselves.

In crimes of the future, Cronenberg meets with Mortensen again and It shows that both are having a great time in the movie. It is clear that, regardless of the problems that his script has, the film is serving them both to do what they wanted to do. The first, to return to topics that he had not touched since 1999 and the second, to work again with a director, actor and legend in a film that showcases everything your cinema became famous for.

Now it is criticized that the digital effects are not well achieved, that the chair/bed-organic/mechanical in which Saul rests looks clumsy and unbelievable… that if the story does not make sense; that if it could have been done better… that if Cronenberg’s intentions… potato and potato. A lot of chatter is what I find when talking about crimes of the futureAnd you don’t have to think about it so much.

The director’s new film It has all the virtues of his cinema and also all its defects. Because yes, his fantastic and horror films were as imperfect as crimes of the futureand that was what we liked.

Viggo Mortensen in the chair with life that calms the pain of his horrible digestion. Crimes of the future.

crimes of the future: Looking at Cronenberg’s work with today’s eyes

His cinema has not changed. We have changed ourselves. His films did not cost hundreds of millions of euros. The cinema of this genre has always been “cheap”. And that means that the animatronics or the FX sing a little, as well as the artistic design of some film sets.

Cronenberg has been faithful to his cinema. True to the new flesh. Much more faithful than his followers. That his acolytes tamed by Marvel cinema. For the perfect. For the similar.

For the new films of “the new flesh” we already have the fascinating work of his son Brandon Cronenberg either Titanby Julia Ducournau.

Long live Cronenberg and his Crimes of the future. Long live the different and the authorial. Long live showing your own look without caring about “what is worn”, “what works” or “what is done”.

furious greetings