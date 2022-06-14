“Crimes of the Future”, Cronenberg’s new film, can be seen on MUBI – Culture

“Crimes of the future”, the new film by director David Cronenberg, recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, was acquired by the streaming platform MUBI and can be seen throughout Latin America, Turkey, India and Malaysia, according to the media specialized Deadline.

The film stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. The plot presents us with the story of a performative artist in a near future time, who is looking to bring his new masterpiece to life. In a world where the body is seen as the target of modifications and a new form of art, his characters are involved in transitions that go beyond any pre-established conception.

“Weirdly and sadly it has huge political repercussions right now. When I wrote it 20 years ago I wasn’t specifically thinking about that but these are always about who controls the bodies of citizens, who controls the bodies of women, who controls the bodies of transgender people. Are they allowed to do that? Can the government tell you what you can or can’t do with your body? Even if it doesn’t affect anyone else, it becomes a topic of interest,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair. also director of “The fly”.

“Crimes of the Future” premiered on the Neon cinema chain a few weeks ago globally. It represents the triumphant return of the Canadian director after several years without activity, although the film was controversial for some critics and audiences, it was generally well received by the press and viewers at its premiere.