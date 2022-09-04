‘Crimes of the Future’: David Cronenberg’s Latest Meat

When David Cronenberg premiere A history of violence (2005), much of his audience was left confused, if not outraged. Although time has ended up tilting the balance in its favor, facing the sector chronenbergian more fundamentalist, the tape in which the Canadian turned Viggo Mortensen In his last fetish actor, we felt like the betrayal, perhaps inevitable, of a filmmaker incapable of continuing to sell his ideology to a Hollywood less and less inclined to give space to authors. Less, if possible, the furiously divergent, possessors of their own universe and, as in his case, given to stirring minds and stomachs.

For more serene followers of his theme and style, that change was more of an evolution than a surrender. existencez (1999) had said all that remained to be said about «New Flesh», in an exercise in frontal exposure where the director explicitly showed his obsessions about the unhealthy interaction between the body and the machine, the outskirts of sexual pleasure and the possibilities of technology to the limit. your previous Crash (1996), still true to his style and impulses, had guaranteed him a truce (even an armistice) with a considerable fraction of his traditional army of detractors, and perhaps it was time for a leap in quality that would open the doors of the pantheon of the “serious filmmakers”. existencez it was thus interpreted a posteriori as a farewell; an annotated reissue and definitive compilation of what Cronenberg had been telling for almost two decades and had been received as sickly manna by the audiences of geek cabals like Sitges or Avoriaz. If that New Meat was now tasted like signature cuisine in the most exquisite gastrocinephile temples, if it had emitted pulpy offspring that adhered to the brains of identities recently arrived on Planet Cinema, the experiment could be considered over and its intentions consummated.

That twenty years and six films later, the one from Toronto has returned with crimes of the future (2022) to its neocarnic origins, abounding, to make matters worse, in cheeky disclaimers that practically invited to go to the room with paper bags to vomit, should be cause for celebration for the acolytes of the Organic Reformist Church. Or perhaps mistrust, if we took the previous thesis for granted. What did Cronenberg have new to say about the New Flesh? Was it a mercantilist ruse for nostalgics? Or had these two decades given him enough fiber and fat to renew his morbid corpus? From here we will try to defend the latter, after warning that the undersigned has been an unconditional fan of Cronenberg plus Cronenberg for years.

“A journey as electrifying as it is critical (…) where they believe that the body is already obsolete, their own mental abilities are enhanced with machines and smart drugs, they get biomechanical tattoos (…) and are entertained by mechanical actor shows.” The appointment, with its licenses (substitute mechanical actors for dancers organictuned) is not from a critique of crimes of the futurebut part of the synopsis on the flap of Escape Velocity: Cyberculture at the End of the Century», the work of the journalist from wired, Mark Derrypublished in Spain by Siruela in 1998 and praised by Siruela himself J. G. Ballard. Those who know the volume (which would surely be worth reviewing, a quarter of a century later) can argue that almost everything that Cronenberg’s last film presents us with was already there. In particular, the performative sense of the aesthetic surgery of Orlanthe French multimedia artist who, dressed in surgical gowns designed by rabanne either Issey Miyakeinsisted on concentrating on her face the canon of beauty of Western art, from the protruding eyebrows of the Mona Lisa to the chin of Venus of Botticelli.

Let us recognize that in crimes of the future Saul Tenser is nothing more than a “meta-taxed” version of Orlan; that his bed and his dining chair represent the logical evolution of the PlayMeatStation of existencez; that this morbid sex with the intrusion of foreign materials returns us to Crash; and that the Keith Flint lookalike with ear grafts might have been a hallucination of videodrome or an aberration produced in Dr. Raglan’s clinic in Chromosome 3. One might wonder, therefore: what’s new in his latest film, Doc Cronenberg?

For starters, and as indulgent as it may be, a celebration of all of the above, updated to 2022 with a cast of new Thespian meat (because talking about the cast of a Cronenberg film almost allows one to resort to the uncivilized gafapasta tic of calling the actors “bodies”), where Kristen Stewart can allow himself to overreact as he pleases, because here not tying it short becomes a feverish pulse and counterpoint for almost the entire footage of the measure of Lea Seidoux. It cannot be ignored that Don McKellar doesn’t get to be Elijah Koteas (as much as it reminds us and the director pretends to), that Scott Speedman has not transcended to the new level of Robert Pattinson (partly thanks to Cronenberg himself and the safdie brothers) and that Vigo Mortensen is limited to being there (isn’t it Cronnie himself?), but the ensemble flows within the usual parameters of the unorthodox tone of the Canadian cast. He even insists on the wide and differential range from which the director understands female attractiveness, from the evidence of Tanaya Beatty even disturbing nadia litz. Not surprisingly, both star in a full nude on Tenser’s sickly cot, lest we forget that Cronenberg enjoys, and usually wins, writing and directing with the gonads.

To the most demanding from the cinematographic point of view, it must be conceded that Cronenberg loses a certain luster without his usual cinematographer, peter suschitzkybut he still has two of the pillars of his filmography: the production design of Carol Spier and the unsettling scores of Howard Shore. Both have been as important as the director’s own writing and sense of staging when it comes to building, piece by piece, his personal cosmos, since they coincided in Chromosome 3 (1979).

Considering what the new, the old and the recycled bring to the professional level, let us return to the key question. what does it add crimes of the future so that, years later, David Cronenberg can return to the New Meat without just regurgitating? For now, after having already raised the issue of the relationship between pain and creation, cast an ironic look on it. The imposture of an artist, Saul Tenser, who rather brags about his suffering, especially when he uses it for mercantilist purposes or, at the very least, egotistical. Mortensen’s character is not a messiah of the new flesh, but a Judas who has sold his altered entrails for thirty silver coins and receives the final slap in the face that nature is capable of improving the most revolutionary ideas of the most extreme creative.

But let’s not forget that Cronenberg has always been a provocateur capable of making us consider our relationship with the world beyond the hateful, recurring and easy, épater le (derniere) bourgeois. And where the real challenge lies, the heresy of crimes of the future, is in its underlying idea that in the unhealthy reality in which we live, besieged by pesticides, microplastics and newspaper articles that warn us about foods that cause colon, pancreatic or liver cancer, the human organism could use mutation to survive. That perhaps we are already mutating. That the New Flesh is not an aberration, but a lifesaver. That humanity is fully willing to embrace plastic, chip or organic ignominy, in order to survive in the desolate Greek alleys of a world eroded by the worst of dystopias: the slow and steady.

And that idea, while necessarily questionable and downright bleak, is a hundred and one times more provocative than the autopsy of a child on a movie screen.