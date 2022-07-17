Crimes of the Future: The explanation of the film with Kristen Stewart

Although the setting is not very encouraging due to the persistent atmosphere of distance, the director imitates his main character by letting go of moral judgments about what is correct and what is not in the practices of saul and caprice, he simply exposes them as any artist would. Likewise, he does not resort to sentimentality to expose the subject of human evolution and it is another point that Cronenberg himself has spoken about in an interview: ‘When Darwin spoke about evolution, he did not mean that it would gradually lead to something superior. Evolution does not mean going to something better, it means something different’.

The meaning of the end

something is clear about Crimes of the Future: It does not have a single definitive interpretation. Not only because Cronenberg has not revealed it on time, the protagonists themselves have admitted the complexity of the story. At the Cannes press conference, Kristen Stewart admitted that she and Viggo Mortensen spent each day after work wondering ‘what the hell are we doing?’ Lea Seydoux told Variety that he didn’t fully understand the script when he first read it.

The same happens for the viewer, especially with an uncertain final scene where Saul sheds a couple of tears that can be interpreted as relief, after eating some synthetic bars developed by a man (Lang Dottrice, played by Scott Speedman) whose son was killed by his own mother, who considered him unnatural because he could eat all kinds of synthetic solids. Lang aims to accelerate human evolution through plastic consumption.

When Saul manages to eat without representing the discomfort he experiences every day, it can be interpreted as the triumph of synthetics over human anatomy, another reflection that Cronenberg leaves open: How far will evolution take us?

Director

David Cronenberg’s name is key to approach the film. The 79-year-old Canadian filmmaker took a break from his well-known stories by addressing themes related to the body in an explicit way. The film eXistenZ (1999) was the last of this style, later, he delved into the world of gangsters with titles such as A History of Violence (2005), A Dangerous Method (2011), or Cosmopolis (2012).

Cronenberg is considered the father of ‘body horror’. His projects raise philosophical questions about the dependence between mind and body and, if you want to get to Crimes of the Future With prior preparation and understanding, it would be pertinent to review the director’s filmography during his early years: Shivers (1975), Videodrome (1983), or The Fly (1986), could be a good starting point. Each one not only shares the bodily/philosophical factor, there is also one more element that distinguishes Cronenberg’s cocktail of filmography: the conversation about the technology.