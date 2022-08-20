“Crimes of the Future”, the exposed viscera of David Cronenberg

While developing the idea of ​​”monstrosity” as a tool of seduction, Cronenberg leads his characters and the viewer to explore their own physical and emotional limits. Even so, the film unfolds elegantly, slowly, without exacerbating its resources or its visual approach.

“When the human species adapts to an artificial environment, the human body undergoes new transformations and mutations”. The postulate of David Cronenberg’s latest film, «Crimes of the Future«, can be interpreted in various ways: as a dystopian fantasy, the prediction of an inevitable future or even a declaration of principles. The truth is that it does not sound like an alien reality. And, if we spin finer, it would not even fit into the category of science fiction. The metamorphosis of the human being, product of the vertiginous advance of technology, virtual reality and artificial intervention in all aspects of existence, is a real phenomenon impossible to ignore.

After more than 20 years of existZhis last film in the body horror genre, and after films that moved away from this genre such as A Violent History, Eastern Promises, or A Dangerous Method, the Canadian master once again dissects reality through a cinematographic body in which it could be his definitive work, or perhaps a radical synthesis of his more than 50 years of cinema.

In the near but unclassifiable futureTenser (Viggo Mortensen) is an artist who stages the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde shows, in which he has the collaboration of his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux). Tenser suffers from Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, which causes the growth of new organs in the body. These are removed, registered and studied by the National Registry of Organs, to prevent the formation of new unnatural systems in the human physiognomy. As one of her officials, Timlin (Kristen Stewart), becomes obsessed with Tenser practices, a subversive and mysterious group appears, seeking to reveal to the world the next stage of human evolution.

The figure of Tenser wrapped in a black blanket, while taking the act of exposing himself to a new level, takes us back to distant films, to horror and fantasy classics, to the origin of cinema and also to the idea of ​​the future. The technological extension of the body itself highlights the idea, a communicating vessel between Cronenberg’s films, in which the creator and the monster, the technique and the organic, nature and artifice are nothing more than two sides of the same coin. And Cronenberg, cinematographic brain and body, encloses all these concepts in his own deconstruction, in the pieces of himself that he has been leaving in each of his creations.

The investigation into body transformation reaches its maximum expression here, since the director poses a world where human beings have lost their ability to feel pain. Cronenberg directs the sensory exploration towards an unknown place, where the excess of artificiality has made us indolent beings, incapable of experiencing extreme sensations, be it suffering, joy or emotional connection. That same indolence is transmitted through the sessions of Tenser, who exposes her open body in front of an audience, while his organs are removed live and he barely hints at a certain discomfort. Thus, as the immersion in the world proposed by Cronenberg becomes more absolute, the viewer also risks indolence, or a certain indifference to what he is witnessing. It is as if the director sought to show, through the initial repulsion and subsequent habituation, how quickly the human being can numb his judgments, his sensations, enter the proposed dimension and stop being surprised by the reality that surrounds him.

While develops the idea of ​​“monstrosity” as a seduction tool, Cronenberg takes his characters and the viewer to explore their own physical and emotional limits. Even so, the film unfolds elegantly, slowly, without exacerbating its resources or its visual approach, like a kind of thriller or piece of film noir that meets denunciation cinema and an apocalyptic world. Despite including all possible themes and placing us in a reality where the sea level has risen, plagued by toxic containers, plastic in food and stranded ships, it manages to maintain sobriety in its frames and flows naturally, without falling into the dangerous land of unbridled ambition. Cronenberg knows better than anyone his limits and strengths, and through his films he has developed a particular way of expressing his vision of the world, disturbing and controversial, but at the same time contained, without overflowing, faithful to the initial approach of the.

This is the mastery of his cinema, which in “Crimes of the Future” reaches its maximum expression: the balance between the impact of the image, the discomfort of the exposed body and the primitive simplicity of a postulate. That one that has already touched on in his previous films and that now goes further: What defines our humanity and how far are we willing to go in order to maintain it? If we stop feeling pain, are we still human?

If Cronenberg doesn’t answer those questions, it doesn’t matter too much. His cinema, as well as the cinema, has never been an absolute art, but an organic body that sustains its essence in the opening of doors, in the questions suspended in the air, in the viscera that are shamelessly exposed. In the invitation to become fully aware of what we are seeing, even if it causes us discomfort or annoyance. That artifice that takes us away from indolence, to bring us closer to magic.

Original title: crimes of the future

Address: David Cronenberg

Script: David Cronenberg

Music: Howard Shore

Photography: Douglas Koch

Distribution: Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, Yorgos Karamihos, Yorgos Pirpassopoulos, Denise Capezza, Ephie Kantza, Jason Bitter

Producer: Co-production Canada-Greece-UK-France; Serendipity Point Films, Argonauts Productions SA, Ingenious Media, Téléfilm Canada, Bell Media.

Year: 2022

Duration: 107 minutes

Country: Canada

Available at www.mubi.com

*Article published in alliance with Culturizarte.