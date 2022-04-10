‘Crimes of the Future’, the film that is thought to cause chaos and controversy in Cannes

2022 is promising in many ways, the first of which is because the best films of the decade are expected to be produced and released.

One of them may be “Crimes of the Future”, directed by David Cronenberg, yes, the one who released the film “The Fly” in 1986, which narrates the metamorphosis of the scientist Seth Brundle into an insect.

Not much is known about Crimes of the Future, except that the director has a homonymous film released in 1970, where he narrates a future in which women are dying due to substances in the makeup they use and men have to adapt to that. According to reviews, the film deals with thorny issues such as illness, death, secretions, pedophilia or changing sexual roles.

The 1970 version stars Ronald Mlodzik, Jon Lidolt and Tania Zolty.

But it is known that there will be a kind of sequel to “Crimes of the Future” this 2022 and there are already people who have allegedly seen it.

This 2022 version will star the French Lea Seydoux, Vigo Mortensen and also Kristen Stewart.

What is it about? In the not too distant future, humanity is learning to adapt to its synthetic environment, in a world where there is no pain. This evolution takes humans beyond their natural state and towards a metamorphosis, altering their biological structure.

The film began shooting in the summer of 2021, and it is thought that it will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival that will be held from May 17 to 28.

Of this, there are opinions that it will cause panic attacks and even social demonstrations.

“The last 20 minutes are a very difficult situation. I expect strikes, blackouts, and full-blown panic attacks (I almost had one myself!),” Cinema Solace said.

Léa Seydoux’s performance in ‘Crimes of the Future’ is being described as “crazy” and “radical”.

“Seydoux basically plays a near-future (very often nude) Gina Pane-esque artiste,” the Cinema Solace source wrote.

David Cronenberg even said something about Kristen Stewart in ‘Crimes of the Future’: “She really is a truly wonderful actress. She had no idea how brilliant she was until I directed her. She is fantastic. She has a scene with Viggo [Mortensen] It will blow your mind, believe me.”