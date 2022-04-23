Crimes of the Future, the new Cronenberg, already has a release date

Before hitting theaters, the film will make its international debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

A week ago the first trailer for Crimes of the Future was released, the new film with which David Cronenberg returns to the front page of the film industry in stylewith a star-studded cast and a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival that will later lead to its arrival in theaters, as reported by Collider.

As the website publishes, Crimes of the Future already has a release date, and it’s much closer than you might expect, Well, the new film by the peculiar director will hit theaters in Los Angeles and New York on June 3, and then have a wider premiere in more theaters on June 10, at least in the United States.

for now It is unknown if the new Cronenberg is going to reach Spain or Europea decision that will surely be made after seeing the reaction of film critics and viewers who come to see Crimes of the Future at the next Cannes Film Festival to be held in the French city between May 17 and 28.

According to an official statement from Cronenberg himself, “Crimes of the Future is a meditation on human evolution. Specifically in the ways that we’ve had to take control of the process because we’ve created very powerful environments that didn’t exist previously. The film is an evolution of things I’ve done before.

Fans will see the references to other scenes and other moments from my previous movies. ANDIt’s a continuation of my understanding of technology and its connection to the human body. Technology is always an extension of the human body, even when it seems very mechanical and not human.”

Starring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydouxamong others, what seems clear is that Crimes of the Future is not going to be a film for all audiences, rather for all those Cronenberg fans who are looking forward to seeing what the director has to tell them.