Crimes of the Future: the new David Cronenberg lands in Chile

It was one of the biggest events of the last Cannes Film Festival. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, crimes of the future marked the return of David Cronenberg after eight years without a new film (star dust2014).

This time the Canadian master imagines a plot that draws on and reinterprets the ideas of his cinema: in the near future, where the human body is subject to transformations and mutations, Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) is an artist who stages the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde shows, in which he has the collaboration of his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux).

For her part, Timlin (Kristen Stewart) is a researcher from the National Organ Registry Office who approaches these performances, and in parallel, a mysterious group stalks the artist and manages a plan on a planetary scale.

A month after landing in Cannes, the Mubi platform confirmed when and how the film will be seen in Latin America.

According to its announcement, selected cinemas in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Chile It will be released on July 14while it will reach the streaming of the entire region on 29 of that month. A strategy that the company already applied at the beginning of the year with the Japanese drive my car.