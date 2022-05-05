Crimes of the Future, the new David Cronenberg, receives an R rating for its brutal scenes

Cinema may have changed, David Cronenberg hasn’t. Crimes of the Future is rated R for its unforgiving scenes.

After many years without releasing feature films, this 2022 returns to the big screen David Cronenberg (The fly). The director had not directed a film since 2014, when he presented Maps to the Stars.

Crimes of the Future is his new work and will feature an exceptional cast that includes Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart as main protagonists.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

The film will be another demonstration that David Cronenberg continues to stay true to his style, without worrying about changes in the industry, despite the fact that his new film will have a lot to say about technology and its relationship with human beings.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the Motion Pictures Association (MPA) has already given its age rating to Crimes of the Future. It will surprise no one that the verdict was to give Cronenberg’s new movie an R rating..

The explanations given for this decision is that Crimes of the Future includes strong violent and disturbing content, lurid imagery, graphic nudity and “some” foul language.

Certainly, after seeing the first trailer for Crimes of the Future a few weeks ago, nobody should raise their hands to their heads for this rating. In fact, Cronenberg fans will be in for a treat to see that the director retains his touch despite years in the dry dock of film directing.

VIDEO Trailer of Crimes of the Future, the new film by David Cronenberg

Crimes of the Future is a story about the relationship between human beings and technology, as Cronenberg himself has stated. The synopsis of the film reads as follows:

“As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. Together with his partner, Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a famous artist, publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.

Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher at the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows his movements when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission: use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.“.

Crimes of the Future opens in the United States on June 10, 2022.. In Spain we still do not know when Cronenberg’s film will arrive. His debut will be at Cannes Film Festival next May 25.