‘Crimes of the Future’, the new David Cronenberg with Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, presents trailer and poster

One of the biggest surprises left by the announcement of the official section of the next Cannes Film Festival has the signature of David Cronenberg, who returns to the cinema after 2014’s ‘Maps to the Stars’ with ‘Crimes of the Future’, science fiction with hints of horror starring Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart. The film will compete against the new from Park Chan-Wook (‘Haeojil Gyeolsim’), Claire Denis (‘Stars at Noon’) or the Dardenne brothers (‘Tori and Lokita’). To whet your appetite, a 56-second teaser and a minute and a half teaser subtitled in French have been released:

According to the official synopsis, ‘Crimes of the Future’ takes us to a future in which the human species is adapting to a synthetic environment in which the body undergoes mutations and transformations. Saul Tenser (Mortensen) is a famous performance artist who, together with his partner, Caprice (Seydoux), publicly shows the metamorphosis of its organs in avant-garde shows. Elsewhere, a National Organ Registry researcher named Timlin (Stewart) obsessively follows in his footsteps and it is then revealed that there is a mysterious group that intends to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

The film will be seen sometime between May 17 and 28, when the Festival is held, and at least in the United States it will be released just a month later in commercial theaters. The script is signed by Cronenberg himself. with a soundtrack by Howard Shore and completing the cast Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué and Nadia Litz among others. Along with the teasers, two posters have also been released, which you can see below:

The rest of the Festival

Although in the end we have been left without a new David Lynch film as rumors suggested, the next contest, number 75, will have 18 very promising feature films in competition and many other titles in the rest of the out-of-competition sections. In the absence of some films to be announced and to meet the jury, this is what Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the Cannes festival, has published this April 14:

official competition

– ‘Armageddon Time’, James Gray (USA)

– ‘Boy From Heaven’, Tarik Saleh (Sweden)

– ‘Broker’, Kore-eda Hirokazu (Japan)

– ‘Brother and Sister’, Arnaud Desplechin (France)

– ‘Close’, Lucas Dhont (Belgium)

– ‘Crimes of the Future’, David Cronenberg (Canada)

– ‘Decision to Leave’, Park Chan-Wook (South Korea)

– ‘Eo’, Jerzy Skolimowski (Poland)

– ‘Forever Young’, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (France)

– ‘Holy Spider’, Ali Abbasi (Iran)

– ‘Leila’s Brothers’, Saeed Roustaee (Iran)

– ‘Nostalgia’, Mario Martone (Italy)

– ‘RMN’, Cristian Mungiu (Romania)

– ‘Showing Up’, Kelly Reichardt (USA)

– ‘Stars at Noon’, Claire Denis (France

– ‘Tchaïkovski’s Wife’, Kirill Serebrennikov (Russia)

– ‘Tori and Lokita’, Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne (Belgium)

– ‘Triangle of Sadness’, Ruben Östlund (Sweden)

a certain look

– ‘All the People I’ll Never Be’, Davy Chou (Cambodia)

– ‘Beast’, Riley Keough and Gina Gammell (USA)

– ‘Burning Days’, Emin Alper (Turkey)

– ‘Butterfly Vision’, Maksim Nakonechnyi (Ukraine)

– ‘Corsage’, Marie Kruetzer (Austria)

– ‘Sunday and the Mist’, Ariel Escalante Meza (Costa Rica)

– ‘Godland’, Hlynur Pálmason (Iceland)

– ‘Joyland’, Saim Sadiq (Pakistan)

– ‘Metronom’, Alexandru Belc (Romania)

– ‘Plan 75’, Hayakawa Chie (Japan)

– ‘Rodeo’, Lola Quivoron (France)

– ‘Sick of Myself’, Kristoffer Borgli (Norway)

– ‘The Silent Twins’, Agnieszka Smocynska (Poland)

– ‘The Stranger’, Thomas M. Wright (Australia)

– ‘The Worst’, Lise Akora and Romane Gueret (France)

out of competition

– ‘Elvis’, Baz Luhrmann

– ‘Final Cut’, Michel Hazanvicius

– ‘Mascarade’, Nicolas Bedos

– ‘November’, Cedric Jimenez

– ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’, George Miller

– ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Joseph Kosinski

midnight passes

– ‘Fumer fait tousser’, Quentin Dupieux

– ‘Hunt’, Lee Jung-jae

– ‘Moonage Daydream’, Brett Morgan

special screenings

– ‘All That Breathes’, Shaunak Sen

– ‘The Natural History of Destruction’, Sergei Loznitsa

– ‘Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind’, Ethan Coen

CANNES PREMIERE

– ‘Dodo’, Panos H. Koutras

– ‘Irma Vep’, Olivier Assayas

– ‘Nightfall’, Marco Bellocchio

– ‘We Frangins’, Rachid Bouchareb