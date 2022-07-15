‘Crimes of the Future’: this is David Cronenberg’s provocative new film – El Planeta Urbano | UPR

Eight years ago David Cronenberg did not premiere a movie, but they seem less. Crimes of the Future (2022) makes it very clear: the new film by the Canadian director is a fluid and formidable return to futuristic body horror cinema, a subgenre that the filmmaker has not explored since eXistenZ (1999).

In Crimes of the Future, set in a vague future, the pain no longer exists. Most human beings are physically incapable of discomfort, and infectious diseases have disappeared. As a result, it is perfectly possible to perform surgeries in public settings, with patients aware and without dangerous consequences. But, in this version of the planet, some people undergo new transformations and mutations in their body. Saul Tenzer (Viggo Mortensen), a famous performance artist, is one of them.

Accompanied by Caprice (Lea Seydoux), Saul Tenser shows the metamorphosis of his organs in a perfo avant-garde that seems inspired by the most extreme works of Marina Abramovic and Ulay, whose presentations explored the limits of the body between the 70s and 80s. Impossible more Cronenberg: without subtlety but far from gratuitous, the couple cut themselves, mutilates themselves, transforms themselves live in front of hundreds of people. Meanwhile, a mysterious group tries to take advantage of Saul’s notoriety to unveil the next phase of human evolution.

Can the body be a political tool? What place do pain and pleasure have in a society where physical affliction no longer exists? What makes us human and what lines will we have to cross to stop being human? The questions raised by Cronenberg suggest that Crimes of the Future moves between the most consistent obsessions of a subversive and provocative director: human physiology, disease, sexual mutation, transformation and in the center the body, always the body.

In the middle, the director uses his classic devices — graphic scenes with viscera, tumors and lacerations or the ominous music of Howard Shore — to bring his obsessions to the screen and fully exploit the links between the characters of Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

“You fill me with a desire to cut my face off,” Seydoux tells Mortensen, quite naturally, in one of the scenes. The film is full of passages like this —provocative, erotic—, where the psychosexual appendage of the body horror comes to light. But Cronenberg draws a thin line: “There’s really no sex in the movie,” he said in an interview with dead line. “Yes there is eroticism and sensuality, although, in part, the film says that surgery is the new sex. If you agree with that, then yes, there is sex in the movie, because there is surgery.”

Cronenberg’s achievement still lies in his authorship. In the hands of another filmmaker, Crimes of the Future could have been a free show torture pornbut the narrative and aesthetic skills of the director allow him to offer a reflection on performance art and its evolution worthy of the Cannes festival, without neglecting that compulsion for class B, violence and bodily fluids. And it is, at the same time, a revelation: a hole in the human body can be just as fascinating, disturbing and unknown as outer space.

Crimes of the Future It had its world premiere at the last Cannes Festival. In Buenos Aires, you can see during 12 unique functions in the Leopoldo Lugones Hall of the San Martín Theater starting on July 14. Also, will be available on MUBI starting July 29.